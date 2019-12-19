Armenian President Addresses Message to Speaker Pelosi

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on December 14 addressed a message to Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to you and your colleagues for the dedication to the fight for justice and for the efforts you made this October at the House of Representatives for adopting a resolution on recognizing the Armenian Genocide. I also highly value the decision of the Senate which is a strong step aimed at preventing the future crimes and the crimes against humanity.

“On behalf of all Armenians I convey you the warmest feelings and deepest gratitude.

I am confident that the development of the future cooperation between Armenia and the US will be in accordance with the long-term interests of the two countries,” Sarkissian wrote.

The US Senate struck a historic blow on December 12 against Turkey’s century-long obstruction of justice for the Armenian Genocide, unanimously adopting S.Res.150 that locks in ongoing US recognition of this crime.

The resolution, identical to a measure (H.Res.296) adopted 405 to 11 in the US House in October, officially rejects Turkey’s denials of its genocide against Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites, and other Christian nations. Passage of the resolution – spearheaded by Senators Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) – marks the first time that the Senate has recognized the Armenian Genocide.