Police Arrest Six Jewish Extremists after Attack on St. James Monastery in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Times of Israel/WAFA) — Six religious Jews — five minors and one adult — were arrested on Sunday, August 2, after banging and spitting on the entrance to the St. James Monastery in the Old City of Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter, police said.

The six also threw stones at the wall of the compound, which is the headquarters of the Armenian Church in the region and the home of its top local cleric.

According to an Armenian journalist, the suspects saw an Armenian woman filming them, and yelled at her, “Get back inside, you daughter of a whore!”

Video of the incident showed one suspect hurling stones, reportedly at the woman filming them.

“Upon receiving the report, officers from the David Precinct were dispatched to the scene and launched extensive searches, assisted by Mabat 2000 observation center officers,” the Israel Police said in a statement.

Three of the attackers were barred from the Old City for 15 days, and the other three were being brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, where police are asking that their detention be extended.