  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
31

Week

Latest articles of the week
Takahiro Akiba
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureInternational

Takahiro Akiba: The Japanese Heart That Beats with Komitas

by
Artsvi Bakhchinyan
62
0

YEREVAN/NAGANO, Japan  —  Japanese pianist Takahiro Akiba (born 1984 in Yokohama) is one of Japan’s leading interpreters of Armenian and Russian classical music. He graduated at the top of his class from the Piano Department of the Tokyo University of the Arts (TUA), later earning a Doctor of Musical Arts degree with research devoted to the great Russian pianist-composer Samuil Evgenievich Feinberg. He also studied at the Moscow P. I. Tchaikovsky Conservatory under Prof. Mikhail Olenev and received additional guidance from Victor Bunin and from Anahit Nersesyan. In 2013, Akiba won First Prize at the Second Komitas International Music Competition in Germany, and in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the promotion of Armenian music he received honors from the former Ministry of Diaspora of Republic of Armenia in 2015 and the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports’ Gold Medal in 2021.

Deeply committed to Armenian culture, Akiba founded the Armenian Music Society of Japan named after Komitas (often referred to as the Komitas Society Japan or the Komitas Center in Tokyo), through which he has organized concerts, educational programs, and cultural exchanges dedicated to the music of Komitas and other Armenian composers deeply influenced by Komitas’ creative heritages. He has performed extensively in Japan, Armenia, Russia, and Europe, and has collaborated with many internationally renowned musicians, including Arax Mansourian (soprano), Karen Shakhgaldyan (violin), Komitas Quartet and etc. Alongside his concert career, he is an active educator and currently serves as Associate Professor of Piano Course at Aichi University of the Arts (AUArts). Akiba’s official website is: www.takahiroakiba.com.

Takahiro Akiba in Armenia

Dear Takahiro-san, I imagine you are often asked this question: Why Komitas?

Komitas is the person who brought the pure identity of the Armenian nation into sharp relief through music. It’s not an easy task  —  even on a global view  —  to find a musician who, with such deeply diligent and extremely pure devotion, purified the great energy nurtured by the spiritual life of his compatriots of all eras, transcribed it into notes of mysterious impact, and converted it into audible sound (despite the existence of a few superficially similar examples in the world music history…). Komitas carefully cleared away the dense, tangled multiethnic mixture that had overgrown the landscape of Armenian music prior to his time, and cultivated his musical homeland through the power of music, which cannot be invaded by anything or anyone. As one of the inhabitants of this world ruled by the chaos of wars and invasion, I find the salvation within this sense of inner harmony for the human identity — absolutely inviolable — that Komitas has constructed.

For more than a decade, you have been introducing Komitas’s music to audiences around the world. How would you characterize his music  —  and Armenian music in general? Is it closer to Eastern Europe, Western Asia, somewhere in between, or does it transcend such geographical and cultural classifications, much like the Armenian alphabet?

The musical heritages of Komitas are like fresh fruits that have not yet been plucked from the tree. From giants of Armenian music history such as Aram Khachaturian, Arno Babajanyan, Alexander Arutiunyan and Tigran Mansurian to the other brilliant contemporary musicians have truly benefited from the “Fruits of Komitas’s tree,” discovering their own unique musical languages rooted in that spiritual fruits.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Of course, the contributions made to Armenian music by Russian and Soviet musical art  —  for example, the great influence of Tchaikovsky’s dramaturgy on Khachaturian’s ballet music, the influence of Rachmaninoff’s artistry on the pianism of Babajanian and Eduard Bagdasaryan  —  are quite obvious and it is also very excited to observe the creative history from the deep impact between the Western avant-garde and the Armenian spirit to the crystallization of musical languages based on pure Armenian poetry in the creative journey of Mansurian.

After your concert in Yerevan on last June 11, a friend wrote the following on social media: “A performance that touches the deepest strings of your soul and leaves you profoundly inspired. Many foreign musicians who come to Armenia try to please the audience by playing a piece by an Armenian composer. They do play it  —  but they do not truly perform it, feel it, or live through it. But this Japanese pianist, Takahiro Akiba, is different. He feels and lives every single note of Armenian music, conveying its spirit and emotional depth with remarkable sincerity.” I totally agree with her. How did you develop such a deep emotional and artistic connection with Armenian music?

I deeply thank you and your friend for the kind words. However, I’ve never been conscious of how I did development my emotional connection with music. I’m simply making every effort to listen to and to express as accurately as possible what these notes (musical score) — the only means of understanding the composer’s intentions — speaks to me, and to try to bring them clearly to the audience through my instrument.

Several decades ago, Aram Khachaturian was widely known in Japan. Would it be fair to say that, thanks in part to your work, Komitas and Armenian music are becoming increasingly familiar to Japanese audiences as well?

Aram Khachaturian’s music remains immensely popular even today! As for Komitas, while it certainly cannot be said that he is yet as famous in Japan as Khachaturian, for example, many audiences were astonished and deeply moved by the beauty of Komitas’ songs — particularly through the series of performances in Japan by one of the greatest Armenian soprano Ms. Arax Mansurian, organized by the Embassy of Armenia and myself. Furthermore, Armenian music featured prominently in the programs presented by numerous Armenian artists-performers — foremost among them my dear mentor Anahit Nersesyan, Svetlana Navasardyan, the Khachaturian Trio, the Komitas Quartet, Tatevik Movsesyan and Sergey Khachaturian — deeply captivating Japanese audiences.

And many of my students and pupils also continue to perform works by Armenian composers. A particularly noteworthy example is the talented tenor Mr. Toshiki Ohno (He also studied in my piano class for four years). He performs Komitas’s songs magnificently in Armenian; a video of him singing Komitas’s Le, le, yaman (Dele Yaman) — posted on social media a few years ago — garnered an explosive number of views and earned high praise from Armenian experts.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Komitas collected, preserved and transformed Armenian folk songs into works of art. As a performer, how do you balance faithfulness to the score with the freedom to express your own artistic voice? And is there a particular piece by Komitas that has become especially personal to you?

As many great musicians have pointed out, musical notation fails to fully convey the precision of living rhythm or the organic deviations from the meter that inevitably occur in musical expression. Truly, in those “missing parts” we can find the keys for the native-like expression of various traditional folk music. And in my case, my deep love of listening to the authentic performances of traditional Armenian music or the recordings of singing by Komitas himself or by legendary singers — foremost among them Arax Mansurian — helps to fill this gap.

And, amongst Komitas’ works, the ones I particularly love are the Patarag (Divine Liturgy). From the very first note of Patarag, tears automatically stream down from my eyes.

Looking ahead, what are your hopes for the future of Armenian-Japanese musical and cultural exchange? Are there any projects, collaborations, or recordings you would like to undertake to bring Armenian music to an even wider international audience?

I have plenty of dreams, but realizing them entails many difficulties! Above all, I am planning to hold “Komitasiana” with tenor Toshiki Ohno in this autumn or early next year. Furthermore — as many people have often urged me to do it — it is time for me to finally record a CD album featuring piano works by Komitas and the other Armenian composers. Well, let’s see!

 

SHARE
Previous New England-centric Armenian events website, Hamaynk, is launching on 7/30/26
Next Ma’amoul Mad Pistachio with Ashta
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaJapan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.