Ma’amoul Mad Pistachio with Ashta

The talented recipe developer and photographer at Amira’s Pantry writes, “I was born and raised in Egypt, and our family stayed part of the summer in the Gulf area where my father worked. At an early age, I made close friends from Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Morocco, Libya, India, Pakistan, you name the country. Of course, these friendships and contacts did not come without exposure to lots of outstanding food and cooking experiences. In Egypt alone our style of cooking and recipes are often influenced by other cuisines and cultures. Turkish, Italian, French and Greek cuisines have many recipes in common with Egyptian cuisine. In fact, many of my friends argue to this day about the origins of our favorite family dishes.”
“Here is one of the best semolina flour recipes I’ve ever made. A delicious Lebanese treat with a new ashta recipe,” she adds.
The recipe in full is below, as shared by the Art of Armenian & Middle Eastern Cooking on Facebook.
Ingredients:
2 cups farina flour
1 cup semolina flour