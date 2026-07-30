Diana Grigoryan is Mirror-Spectator’s Summer Intern

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator has continued its annual tradition of hiring summer interns, and this year that intern is Diana Grigoryan.

Diana Grigoryan is a rising junior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, pursuing a double major in political science and economics with a minor in philosophy. Alongside her studies, she works as a Strategy and Operations Analyst at a boutique relocation and mobility concierge firm based in the Washington, D.C. area.

Having spent her life between Armenia and the United States, Diana carries a deep, lived understanding of both cultures and the ties that bind the Armenian diaspora to its homeland. That dual perspective shapes everything she does from her academic work to her professional life driven by a genuine commitment to the betterment of her people and country.

As an editorial and digital media intern at the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, Diana is currently reporting and writing a feature on Armenian youth culture, conducting original interviews with young Armenians across the homeland and diaspora, and managing the publication’s Instagram presence.

She previously was an intern at the Armenian Assembly of America.

She is currently the president of the UMass Amherst’s Armenian Students’ Association chapter. She is also active with Students for Sustainable Fashion and Art on campus.