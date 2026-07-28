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Gates of Gagik Tsarukyan’s Arinj Mall closed amid suspension of the shopping center in July 2026 (Screengrab from RFE/RL video)
Armenia & Karabakh

Opposition Tycoon Tsarukyan’s Shopping Mall Shuttered over Alleged Safety Violations

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenian authorities have said the Arinj shopping mall, owned by businessperson and opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan, has been shuttered after inspections identified safety violations. The closure is the latest in a series of measures affecting Tsarukyan’s businesses since his arrest earlier in July, with his team saying around 10,000 employees have been left unable to work.

On Thursday, July 23, the Investigative Committee said the decision followed a comprehensive forensic examination commissioned on June 5, 2025, the findings of which were received on June 10, 2026.

According to the committee, the 3.5-hectare site in the village of Arinj, Kotayk region, overlaps with the safety zone of a 110-kV high-voltage transmission line and also falls within the protective zone of the Yerevan–Abovyan railway. They also found that unauthorized structures, including the parking lot and part of the shopping pavilions, had been built within this area.

Investigators also said experts had concluded that the land had been transferred without complying with the legal requirements in force at the time.

According to RFE/RL, law enforcement officers sealed dozens of retail pavilions on Monday, July 20, when the market was closed for its regular day off. Tenants and employees said they had received no advance notice and only learned about the closures when they returned to work on July 21.

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Employees and business owners questioned why the authorities had only now identified the location as unsafe when the power lines, electricity poles, and shopping pavilions had stood side by side for years. They also pointed to a nearby construction site where building work is taking place next to a similar electric pole.

The closure prompted protests by tenants and employees, who demanded that the shopping centre be reopened. Several businesses belonging to Tsarukyan have also seen similar protests staged by employees since his arrest earlier in July on charges of large-scale fraud and money laundering allegedly carried out between 2022 and 2024.

During the heated pre-election period, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan repeatedly vowed to imprison his opponents and confiscate their assets.

So far, only the Ararat Cement plant — also a Tsarukyan asset — has resumed operations after its management was transferred to the Armenian government.

In mid-July, Tsarukyan’s Multi Wellness gym was taken over by the Yerevan Municipality, with Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan noting that the gym had been built on inalienable land which led to Yerevan municipality.

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