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Yervant Nahikian and Bared Maronian as the former receives an award (Ken Martin photo)
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian GenocideArts & CultureCommunityInternational

Documentarian Bared Maronian Tackles the Brutal Recent History of Artsakh

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Alin K. Gregorian
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BOSTON — Bared Maronian, the Emmy-award-winning documentarian, in June hosted a private screening of his most recent work, tentatively titled “Genocide 2.0: Artsakh Ethnic Cleansing,” at the West Newton Cinema in Newton. The documentary focuses the atrocities that took place in Karabakh (Artsakh), between 2020, when Armenia lost the war and the majority of the enclave to Azerbaijan, until 2023, when the remaining portion of the region was overrun by Azerbaijani forces, leading to the forced exodus of the entire population.

For Maronian, the screening was part focus group and part community outreach.

Maronian’s previous documentaries on Armenian issues include “Bloodless: The Path to Democracy,” about the Velvet Revolution of 2018, “Women of 1915,” and “Orphans of the Genocide.”

“Genocide 2.0” was harrowing, featuring footage from several photojournalists who had captured scenes of bombs raining down on Stepanakert and their aftereffects. In addition, Maronian included interviews with survivors, including a mother, whose 8-year-old daughter had been killed by one of the bombs. In her grief, the woman, who had later fled to Armenia with the rest of her family, wanted only to get her daughter’s body back so that she could be buried in Armenia.

A poster of “Genocide 2.0,” whose seven-minute cut was nominated for a regional Emmy

Other footage in “Genocide 2.0” included those shot by Azerbaijani soldiers, who during the 2020 war, devised ways not only to torture the Armenian soldiers they had captured, but to also inflict maximum pain on the surviving families by recording videos of themselves on the victims’ phones, committing the most heinous crimes imaginable, and then sending them to the families. The level of brutality and cruelty is barely comprehensible.

In addition, the documentary features interviews with Luis Moreno Ocampo (First Prosecutor, International Criminal Court (2003- 2012), Baroness Caroline Cox, Member, British House of Lords (Founder, Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART), David L Phillips, Adjunct Professor (Conflict Resolution and Mediation, Georgetown University), Judge Gassia Apkarian (California State Jurist Orange County, CA), Karnig Kerkonian (International Lawyer), Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow (American Enterprise Institute, Director of Policy Analysis, Middle East Forum (MEF)), Thomas Becker, PhD (Legal and Policy Director, University Network for Human Rights), Joel Veldkamp, PhD (Christian Solidarity International), Ambassador Sam Brownback (Former Ambassador at Large, International Religious Freedom) and Simon Meghakyan, PhD (Security and Defense Studies/Heritage Crime, Cranfield University).

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Maronian in a recent interview said a screening is in the works at Yale University sometime in September. In addition, he said that they have submitted it so several film festivals, with many positive reactions so far.

He and his team are still trying to secure a distributor for “Genocide 2.0.”

“I would like to have as many different types of distribution as possible. The goal is to have the film seen by as many people as possible,” Maronian said. He added they are not focusing on a theatrical release, as documentaries are seldom seen in movie theaters. Instead, he noted that he would love for it to be broadcast.

He added that he is working on trimming the documentary. “Based on some of the comments we received, we are considering making some changes,” Maronian said. He added that the screening was his first time seeing “Genocide 2.0” on a big screen.

“I took some notes and discussed with my co-producer Jackie Abramian. We will make some changes. It is 90 minutes now — feature length — but we have to bring it down to about 52 or 53 minutes” for broadcast purposes, he said.

Some of the footage, as well as on camera interviews, feature photojournalist Dikran Petrosyan. “We started working with Dikran Petrosyan, as a journalist and a cameraman,” he said. “He was our go-to person there. A lot of the footage is from him. And we made an agreement with Artsakh TV and got some footage from them. In addition, hetq.com had one of their producers on the battlefield and we got some very interesting footage from him. Dikran had a few friends who were cameramen and we got footage,” Maronian said.

Yervant Nahikian, chairman of the board of the Vahe Fattal Foundation (Ken Martin photo)

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Later, Petrosyan himself became a victim himself as well as an observer of the tragedy. “He lost his dad. Finding people who are willing to relive the stories, the most difficult parts of their lives on camera,” Maronian said, is very difficult. “These are very personal experiences that maybe 1 percent of individuals are willing to share. It was very difficult for us to record or listen to but just imagine how difficult it was for them.”

“The way I try, and hopefully I am successful enough, is to make the film understandable to a non-Armenian about Armenian topics,” he said.

Maronian praised the entities that funded “Genocide 2.0.”

“Without funding, we can’t move,” he said, adding “We are very lucky to have organizations like the Vahe Fattal Foundation and the Cultural Impact Foundation.”

Vahe Fattal Foundation Chair Yervant Nahikian was present at the June screening, where he spoke about the organization’s namesake and its efforts. In turn, Maronian gave Nahikian the Trdat the Architect Award.

The award is apt because “Mr. Nahikian is also an architect. He has built a lot of structures in Massachusetts and designed this Greek church,” he said. “It was a true honor to work with VFF, especially considering that Vahe Fattal designed the Artsakh flag. The foundation was also the major contributor to this project.”

And, he added, “he was the architect of this project.”

Maronian also praised Nicole Babikian Hajjar for her help. “Nicole was the vital conduit for this project, serving on the boards of both VFF and CIF. I am deeply grateful for her friendship,” he said.

He added a special thanks to the Gulabi Gulbenkian Foundation as well as Jackie Abramian and the production team. “My co-producer, Jackie, put together a diverse and brilliant academic advisory board. I also consider myself incredibly lucky to have worked with the best international production team spanning the US, Canada, Europe, Armenia, and Artsakh. I just remembered that our 7-minute version of the film was nominated for a 2024 Suncoast Regional Emmy Award in the Religion/Short Form Content category, and we have started hearing good news about the feature-length film from the industry.”

The post-screening reception at the Newton West Cinema (Ken Martin photo)

Faces of Persecution

Maronian also singled out the Cultural Impact Foundation (CIF) and its Chair Dr. Chris Sassouni for their help. “Dr. Sassouni and I conceived the idea for a documentary series about highlighting the most vulnerable, voiceless religious and ethnic minorities who have been persecuted and ignored by mainstream media. CIF’s mission perfectly aligns with this initiative: to commission projects that reveal acts of human kindness and heroism in the face of adversity,” he said.

Maronian stressed that “Genocide 2.0” is the third film in a series stated in 2020, titled the “Faces of Persecution” series. The organization is an educational documentary series focusing on religious persecution around the world.

Two years ago, he completed the documentary “10 Years On,” about the Yazidi Genocide for the project, which he said got an excellent reception in Europe. “Armenia is portrayed as a model of a country for religious freedom. There are over 35,000 Yazidis in Armenia as citizens. They practice their religion without issues and are part of the society,” he added.

ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), also known as ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) or Daesh, is an extremist violent group that has overrun parts of countries in the Middle East. In Sinjar, Syria, in 2014, the group was responsible for the dispersal of the millennial-old Yazidi (Yezidi) community. Their actions led to the deaths of between 2100 and 5,000, while around 6,000 women and children were kidnapped by the group and forced into sexual slavery.

A Canadian film festival recently contacted him about showing “10 Years On” in October in London, Ontario.

He was especially proud of this renewed interest in the Yazidi genocide and the film, because one of the survivors of the ISIS,  a slave, now lives in London, Ontario.

“They’re amazing survival stories. I see a lot of similarities between the Armenians and Yazidis,” he said.

The next chapter the organization will focus on will be about Christian Nigerians in the country’s Kaduna state, where people are being persecuted for their faith.

More episodes are slated to be produced, pending funding.

Maronian is a graduate of Haigazian University in Beirut and a graduate of the Broadcast Career Institute of Palm Beach, Florida. His production credits include a large number of award winning national, regional, and local television programming for the American PBS network spanning over twenty years. One of Maronian’s works, Orphans of the Genocide has reached over 50.6 million households by way of national television broadcasting and satellite distribution such as Direct TV and Dish Network.

To find out more about Maronian and his documentaries, visit https://baredmaronian.com/

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