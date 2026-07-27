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How Likely Is the Chance of TRIPP Being Implemented at This Stage?

by
Suren Sargsyan
21
0

I have repeatedly noted that the Trump administration has achieved a level of activity and engagement in the South Caucasus and, arguably, in Central Asia as well, that no US administration has been able to achieve since 1992. The reason for this is not only the favorable geopolitical environment. The fact that Russia is focused on the war in Ukraine has had a significant impact, as a result of which its involvement and influence in the South Caucasus and Central Asia have considerably weakened. The same applies to Iran. These circumstances have created an opportunity for the Trump administration to play a much more active role in the region.

However, two additional key factors have been extremely important in making this process unprecedentedly fast and effective.

The First Factor: Steve Witkoff

According to available information, Steve Witkoff is one of the architects of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). The idea of connecting Central Asia with Turkey and Europe through TRIPP is attributed to his team. This initiative is not only significant from an economic and transportation perspective but also has an important geopolitical dimension.

It is also crucial that Witkoff has a direct line of communication with President Trump, which helped prevent bureaucratic and hierarchical obstacles from emerging during the initial phase of the project (February 2025).

The resolution of the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict provides Washington with an opportunity to deprive Russia of one of its key instruments for maintaining influence in the South Caucasus — the ability to leverage the continued existence of the conflict.

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The Second Important Factor

The second important factor in this process is the Trump administration’s governing style, which is characterized by a significant reduction in bureaucratic procedures, particularly when it comes to implementing issues of vital importance, including the use of force when necessary. One only needs to recall how quickly the Panama Canal, Venezuela, and several other pending issues were addressed.

Decision-making processes are moving as quickly as possible, without traditional bureaucratic delays, allowing such large-scale geopolitical projects to be advanced and solutions to be reached in a more timely manner.

In this context, it is important that President Trump is personally engaged in these processes. Furthermore, Marco Rubio oversees not only the State Department but also the work of the National Security Council, which contributes to closer coordination between foreign policy and national security institutions.

As a result, competition between different agencies and lengthy interagency approval processes are minimized, making decision-making and implementation faster and more effective.

Neither Trump nor the key members of his team have ever been traditional bureaucrats. This very fact has allowed them to understand how bureaucracy complicates not only the adoption of political decisions but also their implementation, even when those decisions concern urgent and strategically important issues.

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In this respect, this administration differs favorably from all previous administrations without exception. These are, of course, key factors, but they are not the only ones.

There are also a number of factors that could hinder the implementation of TRIPP, even despite such significant efforts. I will address those issues separately in another article.

Based on all available information at this stage, one can conclude that TRIPP continues to move forward despite the existing complexities and challenges, including the positions of global actors regarding this issue. The primary concerns here relate to Iran and Russia.

It can be observed that the current delays are not the result of bureaucratic obstacles or administrative disputes, but rather are caused by processes that are beyond the direct control of the Trump administration.

The Trump administration has appointed Konstantin Sokolov as the official responsible for overseeing the effective allocation and use of financial resources designated for the TRIPP project. This indicates that the administration is committed to resolving the issue as quickly as possible and is prepared to provide the necessary funding within the current fiscal year.

Sokolov enjoys trust both in Armenia and in the United States. He has a business presence in the Republic of Armenia and has a strong understanding of the realities on the ground. At the same time, he is trusted within Trump’s team, as he is one of the major Republican donors.

This appointment therefore makes it possible to involve a person who understands the administration very well, has a strong understanding of Armenia, and knows how to establish effective channels of cooperation without additional bureaucratic delays.

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