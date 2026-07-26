Tekeyan Cultural Association Brings UCLA VEM String Quartet to Six Cities

WATERTOWN — The UCLA Vem String Quartet, during a spring tour sponsored and planned by the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) and the UCLA Armenian Music Program, gave six concerts. The tour started in Philadelphia, then went on to Cambridge, Mass., Montreal, Ann Arbor and Southfield, Mich., and finally Altadena, Calif. In each of these cities, local TCA chapters made arrangements for presentations and performances. Vem gave bravura performances of works of Khachaturian, Komitas, Toumajan, Suni, Gazarossian, Saryan and Schubert.
This most likely would be the final Tekeyan-sponsored Vem tour with the charismatic prize-winning violinist Movses Pogossian, the founder and advisor of the UCLA Armenian Music Program, as Pogossian retired in June as Distinguished Professor of Violin at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.
Pogossian seems to connect effortlessly with audiences of all ages. He prefaces performances of important musical works with brief introductions providing their context and thus ensures greater engagement and understanding by listeners.
TCA has sponsored a number of tours of the Vem Ensemble over the past decade, and as part of this collaboration, the Tekeyan Triptych was composed specially for Vem by Artashes Kartalyan in 2018, inspired by the poetry of Vahan Tekeyan. This work, premiered during the Vem tour of 2019, also appears on the 2020 Naxos/New Focus Recordings album “Modulation Necklace.”
The VEM String Quartet, in residence at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, is the cornerstone of the Armenian Music Program at UCLA, which in its 13 years of existence has become an internationally renowned leader in celebrating the richness and diversity of the Armenian musical tradition.
Vem’s tour members included Ally Cho, Niall Tarō Ferguson, founder Movses Pogossian and Damon Zavala.