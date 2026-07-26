Tekeyan Cultural Association Brings UCLA VEM String Quartet to Six Cities

Zavala, a Mexican-American violist and violinist from Oregon, declared the following about the current tour: “What’s been special about this tour isn’t just the delicious food and the generosity of the Armenian communities we visited through the various Tekeyan chapters, but how warmly and openly they welcomed someone outside their community into their culture, their stories, their music. As someone who isn’t Armenian, witnessing how powerfully this community understands where it comes from, and carries that story forward to guide its future, was something I will not forget. If there was one thing I took from this tour, it’s how music can be a cornerstone for bringing people together as storytellers, and being part of that process, and welcomed so warmly for it, was an honor.”

Cellist, composer and orchestrator Niall Taro Ferguson said, “Every VEM tour is special, particularly because we get to experience, in real time, the connective power of the music we present. We often remark on the distinct character of each community we visit, and moving between them in rapid succession only makes those differences more apparent. Yet the love for the music is never diminished. Our programs are intentionally curated to place the familiar alongside the new. As a performer, it is rare to encounter audiences who are as enthusiastic about songs they have sung their whole lives as they are about music they are hearing for the very first time.”

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A doctoral student of violin performance at UCLA, Ally Cho added: “As performers, we spend so much time preparing the music that it’s easy to forget what happens when it finally reaches an audience. This tour was a wonderful reminder of how music can create a sense of connection, even among people meeting for the first time.”

Local Cosponsors

In addition to TCA and UCLA, local cosponsors who helped make the tour possible included: on May 1, in Philadelphia, the Villanova Armenian Students’ Organization; in greater Boston, Holy Trinity Armenian Church on May 3; in greater Detroit, on May 9 Saint John Armenian Church and its Music Guild and on May 10, the University of Michigan Center for Armenian Studies (here there were guest speakers Melissa Bilal, director of the UCLA Armenian Music Program and Promise Chair of Armenian Music, Arts, and Culture, Ronald Suny and Anoush Suni).

Along with the formal performances, a pro bono Vem demonstration was given on May 4 to St. Stephen’s Armenian School students in Watertown, and the Vem members enjoyed special visits and tours of other Armenian institutions and sites of interest during their travels. For example, they visited the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research in Belmont, and in Philadelphia, the recently dedicated Armenian Heritage Walk, a garden/walkway surrounding the Armenian Young Mher Statue next to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.