Jo Corbeau: The Armenian Voice of French Reggae

YEREVAN — Jo Corbeau, born Georges Ohannessian in Marseille in 1946, is a French singer, songwriter, performer and artist of Armenian descent.
After studying at the Schools of Fine Arts in Marseille and later in Paris, he founded the group Albert et sa fanfare Poliorcétique in 1971, which created one of the first French rock operas, “La Malédiction des rockers.” It was during this period that he adopted the stage name Jo Corbeau, performing at numerous festivals as well as on radio and television.
In 1974, he joined the magazine Actuel as an illustrator and scriptwriter, collaborated with Jazz Hot, and took part in the film “La Route,” shot in India and Bali. From 1978 onwards, he devoted himself to reggae, composing several notable songs, including Reggae Lussac, Rock à Marseille and Le Rasta de Mourepiane. In 1982, he joined the Antillean band Men in the Hill, recording several reggae tracks with them. He later continued his musical career by founding the Djibrill Sound System and Jo Corbeau Illimited Compagnie, producing songs such as Savon de Marseille and Red Rock Reggae.
Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, he remained active with new projects, including the group Dub Olympique, and released several albums and recordings that further established his unique place on the Marseille reggae scene. Jo Corbeau also writes poetry, some of which is devoted to Armenian themes.
We met in one of Yerevan’s parks, where our conversation took place in French. Throughout the interview, Jo would occasionally slip Armenian words and expressions into his speech.
Today, July 17, I am speaking with Jean-Georges Ohannessian, better known as Jo Corbeau. But why “Corbeau” (raven)?