Composer Hayg Boyadjian’s Work Performed in Yerevan

BOSTON — The performance of Hayg Boyadjian’s recently finished Symphony No. 3 took place this spring as part of a high-profile orchestral evening celebrating Armenian musical heritage in Yerevan.

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra was conducted by Fernando Oscar Gaggini.

Boyadjian’s symphony was performed during the second half of a program that also featured French-Armenian composer Stephan Elmas’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor, performed by soloist Heghine Rapyan.

While specific movement analyses for Boyadjian’s Symphony No. 3 are emerging following its recent debut, Boyadjian’s orchestral work typically reflects a distinctive multicultural identity. As noted in profiles regarding his similar large-scale pieces like his Cello Concerto, his music acts as a “fusion of several musical elements” rooted in his diverse background — being of Armenian descent, born in Paris, raised in Buenos Aires, and spending his adult career in the United States.

In addition, Boyadjian’s book of Poetry, titled A Selection From 20 Years of Poetry, was recently released and is available on Amazon books.