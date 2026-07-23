Carmel’s Florence (Flo) Thomasian Snyder-Speck’s Ageless Lifetime Celebration Marks Centennial

PEBBLE BEACH, CA — A dinner party in honor of Florence Thomasian Snyder-Speck’s Ageless Lifetime Celebration was held on Saturday, June 20 at the Pebble Beach Club, marking her centennial. More than 150 friends and family members attended. Many were prominent members of Carmel and the Monterey Peninsula community.

A Friday night celebration was held at the Hallaian home in Carmel. Family members and cousins gathered together to surprise Flo with a joyful “BATTER UP” Dodger Party in honor of this special occasion. “We served amazing Dodger Hot Dogs for dinner with Cracker Jacks, peanuts and popcorn. Dessert was ice cream sundaes in miniature Dodger Helmets,” said Chris Hallaian, Flo’s niece.

Thomasian Snyder-Speck remembers the moment in 1958 when she returned from a trip to Hawaii, turned on the television, and learned that the Brooklyn Dodgers were relocating to Los Angeles. Seizing the opportunity, she quickly picked up the phone and secured a job with the team, becoming their first female employee when the team moved to California in 1958. Her remarkable experience inspired her book, Lady in the Locker Room: Madcap Memoirs of the Early LA Dodgers, where she recounts how a young woman with no knowledge of baseball found herself working for a Major League Baseball team. The memoir highlights Flo’s pioneering and ground-breaking role as one of the very first female staff members hired by the Los Angeles Dodgers

A native of Los Angeles and a first-generation Armenian-American, she graduated from USC in 1950 with a degree in journalism. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority (Alpha Iota Chapter) at USC.

She worked for a time at the Los Angeles Times before uprooting to Hawaii, working at a resort on the island of Oahu running events. However, in the fall of 1957, she found herself back home with her parents. The headlines that fall were full of the Brooklyn Dodgers’ impending move from New York to Los Angeles. Until that point, major league baseball was missing a big footprint on the west coast. Walter O’Malley, the Dodgers owner, famously made the big move and settled the franchise in the west, striking deals with the city and committing to building what would become the current Dodgers Stadium. And Flo had one of the best seats in the house to take in all the action. “It all seemed so exciting, and even though I knew little of major league baseball, since it didn’t exist in California, I understood that having the Dodgers in Los Angeles was a huge acquisition,” Flo writes in her memoir.

After spending nearly two years at the Los Angeles Times, she had good sports department contacts, so she put them to use and set out to see if her skills could be of use to the team as it made the monumental move to the City of Angels. “I kept calling and showing up at Wrigley Field uninvited. Of course, not THE Wrigley Field in Chicago where the Cubs now play, but the one in L.A. which bore the same name and their farm team played until the Dodgers bought it in 1957,” Flo writes. “I simply wouldn’t go away. And my incessant pestering of the Dodgers finally paid off.” Flo was hired as one of the first front office staff by Harold “Lefty” Phillips, the team’s West Coast scout, who was managing the newly Dodgers-owned Wrigley Field.