Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway, Boston: A Living Tribute Through Public Art

BOSTON — Armenian Heritage Park on Boston’s Rose Kennedy Greenway is far more than a public park. It is a living tribute, an extraordinary work of public art: a place of remembrance and reflection, an outdoor classroom and a gathering place celebrating the enduring contributions of immigrants to American life.

In the heart of downtown Boston between Faneuil Hall Marketplace and the North End, Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway is located at one of the city’s busiest crossroads. Those who live and work in the city, students and visitors, many from around the world, pass through daily, encountering a place whose message reaches far beyond its physical boundaries. Nearly everyone pauses to read the inscription on the Reflecting Pool, carrying with them its enduring message of remembrance and hope.

Dedicated in 2012, Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway is a gift from the Armenian American community to the City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. While rooted in Armenian history, the Park tells the universal story of all who left their country of origin in search of freedom, opportunity and a better life. Its message invites every visitor to reflect upon resilience, gratitude, hope and the common bonds that unite us.

What distinguishes Armenian Heritage Park from so many other public monuments is its unique combination of artistic excellence, public accessibility, educational purpose and community engagement. It is not simply a monument to history; it is a living piece of public art that continually evolves while remaining faithful to its enduring purpose.

At the heart of the Park stands its iconic Abstract Sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron. Annually, a crane lifts, pulls apart and reconfigures its two halves to create a new sculptural shape, symbolic of a new life. This annual reconfiguration is symbolic of all who pulled away, or were forced to pull away, from their country of origin and came to these shores, establishing themselves in new and different ways.

The Abstract Sculpture annually changes while preserving its essential meaning. Each annual reconfiguration symbolizes change, resilience, adaptation and new beginnings, at the heart of the immigrant experience.