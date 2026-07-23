Aliyev Visits Berlin, Signs Strategic Partnership Declaration with Merz

By Aytan Farhadova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Germany on Monday, July 20, where he met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The two leaders also signed a declaration establishing a strategic partnership document.

Aliyev met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Merz on Tuesday, July 21.

He met with Chair of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms the previous day.

According to the presidential website, the parties discussed the “growing interest” of businesspeople in both countries “in working together,” noting that both wished to explore ways to “institutionalize” such activities.

The parties highlighted “the existing potential in traditional and alternative energy, opportunities in connectivity, transport and logistics, including the Middle Corridor.”