  TOP STORIES WEEK   30
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
30

Week

Latest articles of the week
Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev, seen here giving an interview to Al Arabiya on August 27 (Photo: president.az)
International

Aliyev Visits Berlin, Signs Strategic Partnership Declaration with Merz

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
30
0

By Aytan Farhadova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Germany on Monday, July 20, where he met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The two leaders also signed a declaration establishing a strategic partnership document.

Aliyev met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Merz on Tuesday, July 21.

He met with Chair of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms the previous day.

According to the presidential website, the parties discussed the “growing interest” of businesspeople in both countries “in working together,” noting that both wished to explore ways to “institutionalize” such activities.

The parties highlighted “the existing potential in traditional and alternative energy, opportunities in connectivity, transport and logistics, including the Middle Corridor.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

During the talks with Steinmeier, Aliyev noted “Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security” and also said that Azerbaijan was now “exporting gas to Germany and Austria as well.”

Aliyev highlighted EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s recent visit to Baku, stressing the “development of relations” between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Aliyev and Merz signed the strategic and bilateral partnership declaration later that day.

The pro-government media outlet APA wrote that the two “reaffirmed their mutual desire to deepen their bilateral partnership and cooperation based on mutual trust and shared interests across various fields.”

The two also praised the “historic progress” in the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace talks following the August 2025 Washington summit.

The declaration noted the “strategic importance of the partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU” and “the expansion of cooperation aimed at further deepening political dialogue and practical engagement.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

(This story originally appeared on www.oc-media.org on July 21.)

SHARE
Previous Princess Margaret’s Grandson Samuel Chatto Proposes to Longtime Love Eleanor Ekserdjian
Next Another Armenian Prisoner in Azerbaijan Rebukes Yerevan
Discover more cities:
AzerbaijanGermany
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.