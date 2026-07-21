  TOP STORIES WEEK   30
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
30

Week

Latest articles of the week
Avedis Bakkalian speaking to the gathering
CommunityInternational

Young Adult Gathering Organized by TCA Montreal Social Committee

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
46
0

MONTREAL — On Sunday, July 12, the park of the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Montreal Center was filled with youthful energy as the TCA Montreal Social Committee hosted its first social gathering for young adults between the ages of 18 and 30. The event brought together 27 young participants, in addition to members of the organizing committee.

At the event

The gathering opened with welcoming remarks by Dzovag Soghikian, chair of the Social Committee, who greeted the participants and expressed her hope that such initiatives would continue to provide opportunities for young people to meet, build new friendships, and enjoy meaningful moments together. She emphasized that the committee remains committed to organizing similar activities in the future.

Upon arrival, participants registered and provided their contact information to facilitate future communication and participation in upcoming activities. The first part of the evening created a warm and relaxed atmosphere as each participant prepared his or her own pizza by selecting preferred toppings. Preparing and sharing the meal together helped the young adults become more comfortable with one another and encouraged natural interaction.

Following dinner, an interactive icebreaker activity was organized. Each participant received a card featuring an Armenian cultural symbol or image and was asked to find the person holding the matching card. The participants then formed a circle and introduced one another. Those who did not find their matching partner introduced themselves to the group. The activity generated enthusiasm and quickly helped create a friendly and welcoming environment.

Avedis Bakkalian, editor of the trilingual Montreal-based newspaper Abaka, then addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the purpose of the initiative was not simply to bring young people together for an evening, but to create opportunities for lasting friendships, meaningful connections and future cooperation.

Among the event organizers, from left, Gabriel Kasnakian, Hagop Iradian, Kevork Iradian, Eddy Garabed, Aline Kalfaian, Silva Bedrian, Dzovag Soghikian, Magalie Soghikian, Avedis Bakkalian

In his remarks, he stated: “The smallest building block of our nation is the individual. When our individuals are healthy, trust one another, care for one another and work together, our nation becomes stronger. For this reason, every young person is valuable to us, and we want each of you to feel that you are an important member of this family.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

He then shared a simple wish with the participants: “When you leave through this door today, I hope each of you will have gained at least one new friend. If we succeed in that, then our first gathering will have achieved its purpose.” These words were reflected throughout the evening as participants continued their conversations in a relaxed atmosphere, exchanged ideas and developed new friendships.

Bakkalian also asked whether the participants would be interested in attending future gatherings. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with everyone expressing their willingness to participate again and thanking the organizers for creating such a memorable occasion. He announced that participants would soon receive an email inviting them to share their thoughts and suggestions, with the aim of maintaining communication and encouraging an ongoing exchange of ideas between the young adults and the organizers.

Following the introduction activities, participants enjoyed refreshments, including watermelon, and continued socializing. Some played table tennis, others enjoyed card games, while many gathered in small groups for conversations with one another and with members of the organizing committee.

At the event

At the conclusion of the gathering, many participants expressed their appreciation for the initiative and shared ideas for future programs, additional activities and the possible establishment of a youth committee.

The expenses of the event were generously sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Avo Djihanian, longtime benefactors and founding members of TCA Montreal. The TCA Montreal Social Committee extends its deepest gratitude to them for their generous support and valuable contribution toward the success of this meaningful initiative.

The first young adult gathering successfully achieved its goal. It not only created a joyful, welcoming and friendly atmosphere, but also laid the foundation for new friendships, stronger connections and future collaboration within the young adult community of TCA Montreal.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenian Society of Fellows Annual Conference 2026: When Armenian Brightest Minds Gather in Dilijan
Next Trump Route Fund Chair Sokolov Buys Second-largest Armenian Mine
Discover more cities:
Canada
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.