Trump Route Fund Chair Sokolov Buys Second-largest Armenian Mine

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

An American company headed by Russian-born American investor Konstantin Sokolov has obtained the Teghut copper-molybdenum mine in Armenia. Sokolov was recently appointed by the US State Department to “oversee” the fund for the implementation and development of the Trump Route.

Documents from Armenia’s online register of legal entities, according to RFE/RL, show that Dynamic Frontier Holdings has become the new shareholder of Cuprum RA, the company operating the Teghut mine.

Public records indicate that the company was incorporated in Texas in August 2025 and is not registered in Armenia. Documents obtained by RFE/RL from the Texas tax registry identify Sokolov, who is registered in Florida, as the company’s head.

Previously, RFE/RL reported that Sokolov was in talks to acquire just under a 50% stake in the mine, one of the largest in Armenia, by purchasing the shares from the sanctioned Russian state-owned VTB Bank.

Sokolov is known for a series of acquisitions and investments in Armenia. In January 2024, his Fedilco Group, co-owned with Chinese investor Zhe Zhang, acquired majority stakes in Armenia’s largest telecommunications company, Viva-MTS. Fedilco Group, registered in Cyprus, also has shares in other communications companies in Armenia.