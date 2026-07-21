  TOP STORIES WEEK   30
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
30

Week

Latest articles of the week
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and at left Konstantin Sokolov meeting in March 2024 (official photo)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Trump Route Fund Chair Sokolov Buys Second-largest Armenian Mine

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
69
0

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

An American company headed by Russian-born American investor Konstantin Sokolov has obtained the Teghut copper-molybdenum mine in Armenia. Sokolov was recently appointed by the US State Department to “oversee” the fund for the implementation and development of the Trump Route.

Documents from Armenia’s online register of legal entities, according to RFE/RL, show that Dynamic Frontier Holdings has become the new shareholder of Cuprum RA, the company operating the Teghut mine.

Public records indicate that the company was incorporated in Texas in August 2025 and is not registered in Armenia. Documents obtained by RFE/RL from the Texas tax registry identify Sokolov, who is registered in Florida, as the company’s head.

Previously, RFE/RL reported that Sokolov was in talks to acquire just under a 50% stake in the mine, one of the largest in Armenia, by purchasing the shares from the sanctioned Russian state-owned VTB Bank.

Sokolov is known for a series of acquisitions and investments in Armenia. In January 2024, his Fedilco Group, co-owned with Chinese investor Zhe Zhang, acquired majority stakes in Armenia’s largest telecommunications company, Viva-MTS. Fedilco Group, registered in Cyprus, also has shares in other communications companies in Armenia.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Following the acquisition of Viva-MTS in 2024, the Armenian government acquired a 20% stake in the company later that year in a murky deal whose details remain unclear. The company said it had donated the shares to the government.

The Armenian investigative outlet Hetq reported shortly after the acquisition that there were some questions about Sokolov’s actual role in Viva-MTS, and that other individuals might be more involved in managing the company.

More recently, on 14 July, the Guardian reported that Sokolov has been appointed as the chair of the TRIPP+ enterprise fund intended to “oversee” more than $200 million earmarked for the landmark Trump Route connecting Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.

The Trump Route, or the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), is a central part of the newfound US engagement in the South Caucasus and a key outcome of the 2025 Washington meeting between Trump, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The historic talks resulted in the initialling, but not the signing, of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as laying the basis for the Trump Route.

Sokolov came to the US in 1997 aged 21, has a long track record of philanthropy and donating to political parties in the US, primarily the Republican Party.

His largest gift appears to be $100 million donated to the University of Chicago in 2025 in support of the university’s Booth School of Business, which he graduated from in 2005.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

In addition, Sokolov has supported a number of Republican causes and candidates, including $11 million to Trump’s superPAC during his second term and an undisclosed amount to the White House ballroom project.

(This article originally appeared on July 20 on the news website www.oc-media.org.)

SHARE
Previous Young Adult Gathering Organized by TCA Montreal Social Committee
Next ‘Trump Route’ Deal in Conflict with Armenian Law, Says Justice Ministry
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.