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DiasporArm at ASOF 2026: Leadership, Knowledge, and Values

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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YEREVAN (DiasporArm) — During the Armenian Society of Fellows (ASOF) 2026 conference, DiasporArm attended not merely as an observer, but as an active contributor. Its founder Hovel Chenorhokian brought three concrete initiatives to a dedicated side session on diaspora relations, each addressing challenges that ASOF itself places at the heart of Armenia’s future: closing the leadership gap, building Armenopedia, and launching Luys — The Armenian Channel.

  1. Bridging the Armenian World Leadership Gap

Chenorhokian opened with an unsparing diagnosis: we have no collective leadership. There is no pilot in the cockpit. Across our fragmented communities, we lack a shared long-term vision, the institutional grounds for cooperation, and the structures to coordinate our considerable — but dispersed — resources. Our existing institutions are not the obstacle; they are assets. But they must be encouraged and incentivized to cooperate rather than compete.

The response, he argued, is to create the conditions for thought leadership to emerge: individuals with the vision to see fifty years ahead; the wisdom to overcome our fragmentation and build cooperation across the nation; unquestioned integrity and trust; proven excellence in their own field; and above all, humility — not seeking to become the boss, but choosing to serve.

Such leadership would pursue four objectives. First, making a shared national identity genuinely take hold across all our differences. Second, bridging the structural gap of the Diaspora and organizing our collective resources — because the problem is not Armenian generosity, but the absence of a unified, trusted fundraising structure. Third, setting a level of ambition for Armenia and Armenians on the global stage: influential political leaders, ministers, prime ministers, a strong media presence, Armenian unicorns, Nobel Prize laureates — within twenty years. And fourth, placing on the agenda issues no one else is touching.

One example: the Mekhitarist Congregation. Fourteen clerics remain. The Vatican has appointed an administrator. Yet this Congregation — with chapters in Venice, Vienna, France, Lebanon, and Egypt — holds material and immaterial assets of immense national value. The issue is on nobody’s agenda. It should be on ours.

Given the diminished credibility of our political and religious institutions, this leadership must emerge from our two most solid remaining pillars: academics and entrepreneurs. Qualified individuals exist — people not seeking titles or recognition. We need to bring them to the table.

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His call to action was clear: rather than treating this as a panel discussion, ASOF 2026 should mark a milestone — the launch of a task force to identify the individuals who will form the hard core of this leadership. The room responded. The session ran well beyond its allotted time, as discussion gave way to something closer to commitment.

2. Armenopedia: Mapping the Armenian World

During the 2020 war, a phone call came from Armenia: did anyone know an acoustic engineer in the diaspora? Soldiers were dying. A device capable of detecting drones one minute earlier could save lives. No one had an answer — because no one had a map.

That absence is what Armenopedia is being built to fill.

Chenorhokian presented Armenopedia as a global initiative with a precise mission: to uncover the vast Armenian talent pool across over 600 listed specialties; to document each entry in a concise, standardized, and comprehensive format; and to bridge the information gap within the Armenian world.

The database currently holds over 20,000 entries organized across nine chapters: distinguished individuals, students, educational institutions, religious bodies, organizations, communities, commerce, industry, and hospitality.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

What sets Armenopedia apart from a directory is its interconnectivity. A student’s profile links to relevant researchers, enterprises, and peers — creating pathways to mentorship, internships, and employment. A school’s page displays its alumni by graduation year. An enterprise’s specialty connects to every global actor in that field. Tables can be sorted by revenues, donations, net worth, academic citations, and H-Index — turning the platform into a genuine strategic instrument for the Armenian world.

Armenopedia’s ultimate ambition is to empower Armenians by giving them visibility, fostering interregional collaboration, and strengthening the cultural, educational, and economic ties that bind Armenian communities worldwide.

3. Luys — A Channel of Values for the World

The third initiative DiasporArm brought to Dilijan is perhaps the most ambitious in scope. Luys — the Armenian word for light — is a proposed global network of media platforms dedicated to responsible, inspiring, and values-driven content.

Its mission rests on two foundations: promoting the human and civic values that build strong individuals and societies — discipline, diligence, perseverance, integrity, empathy, high standards — and raising awareness of our collective responsibility toward the environment.

The vision is equally twofold. First, to elevate the value system within Armenia and across the Diaspora. Second — and this is the bolder claim — to position Armenia itself as a beacon of light, ethics, and knowledge in service of the world.

In a media landscape where platforms like TikTok are shaping the values of an entire generation in ways that give us pause, Luys proposes something different: multilingual, engaging content built around human and civic values, delivered through animations, short films, and visual storytelling.

The inspiration is not abstract. Chinese educational social media programs reshaped the values of 1.5 billion people between 2010 and 2020 — moving an entire society toward civility, honesty, and discipline. As a first concrete step, DiasporArm dubbed those Chinese clips into Armenian — symbolically weaving together Eastern and Western Armenian in the process.

Luys is not only an Armenian project. It speaks to universal questions at a moment when, in Chenorhokian’s own words, the world is “in search of guidance.” Armenia — small as it is — has the cultural depth, the diaspora talent, and the moral tradition to contribute something meaningful to that search. Luys is the vehicle for that contribution: a form of soft power far more impactful than any PR agency — and one that, with time, can become self-sustaining.

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