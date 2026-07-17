Is Armenia Being Forced to Choose Between the West and Russia?

In previous articles, I have already addressed the issue that Armenia has consistently sought to maintain multidirectional relations with both Russia and the West, without making a choice between them. This diplomatic approach worked for many years, and it succeeded not only because of Armenia’s diplomatic efforts, but also because of the simple fact that relations between Russia and the West had never been as tense and hostile as they are today.

Not only Armenia, but dozens of other countries were able to take advantage of this opportunity and sought to avoid antagonizing either the West or Russia, trying not to choose one global power over the other or to lose relations with either side. Of course, there were some exceptions. There were countries that made such a choice and began facing problems either in the form of Western sanctions or various types of pressure from Russia. Nevertheless, all the other countries were able to avoid making such a choice.

Today, however, the situation is fundamentally different from the one that existed in the post-Cold War world.

And now a very natural question arises: are either of the two opposing centers of power forcing Armenia, as well as a number of other countries in a similar position, to make a final choice in favor of one vector or the other?

In other words, is Russia forcing Armenia to make a definitive decision? And is the West also pressuring Armenia to make a final choice and ultimately sever its ties with the other side?

Making such a choice would be extremely difficult, risky, and problematic for Armenia. Regardless of which direction Armenia ultimately chooses to pursue, both a significant deterioration in relations with Russia and a major rupture in relations with Europe would present serious challenges.