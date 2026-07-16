Rep. Dina Titus Introduces Joint Resolution of Disapproval to Stop Sale of Jet Engines to Turkey

WASHINGTON — Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) on July 2 introduced a Joint Resolution of Disapproval to stop the $700 million sale of F110 jet engines to Turkey. Such a sale would undermine regional stability and pose a threat to U.S. allies while rewarding a repressive, dictatorial, and revengeful government led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The regime of Turkish President Erdogan has made repeated threats of military action against NATO allies and other partner nations throughout the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean,” Titus said. “Sale of these jet engines to Turkey will embolden it to pursue those threats. Turkey already is destabilizing the region with its continued illegal occupation of Cyprus, antagonism toward Greece, close association with designated terrorist organizations, support of Azerbaijan’s campaigns against Armenia, and threats to invade Israel. We should not be rewarding Erdogan’s bad behavior by expanding Turkey’s military might.”

The Trump administration formally notified Congress of the transaction on June 24, opening a 15-day review period during which lawmakers can move to block the sale. The resolution introduced by Congresswoman Titus provides a platform for Congress to act.

The F110 jet engines are intended for Turkey’s next-generation KAAN combat aircraft, a project Turkey has pursued as part of its broader effort to expand its military capabilities.

The Arms Export Control Act (AECA) gives Congress the statutory authority to review major foreign military sales. Through a Joint Resolution of Disapproval, Congress can officially halt or block an arms transfer during the review period.

Titus expressed concern that the Trump administration is committed to further aiding Turkey with advanced platforms like the F-35 in violation of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. “President Trump saying he has a ‘gift’ for Turkey that will make it ‘very happy’ should alarm all of us. Congress needs to act now to stop the administration from aiding an enemy of our allies.”