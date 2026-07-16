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Aram Voskerchyan of the Henar Foundation, left, with Dr. Aram Kaligian
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NAASR Panel to Explore Healthcare Problems in Armenia

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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BELMONT, Mass. — The Boston University – Armenia Medical Partnership is co-hosting a free panel discussion on “The State of Healthcare in Armenia,” on July 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building. Seven Armenian physicians will take the stage to share their perspectives on healthcare in Armenia — its progress, its challenges, and its future — from the vantage point of practitioners who work within the system every day. A reception will follow.

These visiting physicians are degree candidates in Boston University’s Master’s of Health Professions Education program and are wrapping up their year-long program with a six-week intensive summer session at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and Boston Medical Center. The program is sponsored and funded by the Boston University–Armenia Medical Partnership (BU-AMP), with support from the HENAR Foundation and the Armenian-American Medical Association of Boston. These physicians are leaders at their institutions tasked with improving post-graduate medical (residency) education in Armenia, hence improving medical care of all Armenians.

“This is a great opportunity for diasporan Armenians to hear first-hand accounts about healthcare issues in Armenia,” said Aram Kaligian, director of the BU-AMP. “Most Armenian Americans don’t realize that in Armenia people still die of rabies, tetanus, and measles every year, and still suffer diseases unheard of in the US.”

Their visit comes at a pivotal moment: Armenia launched Universal Health Insurance in early 2026 — the most consequential health-system reform in the country since independence in 1991.

The event is open to all, and Boston’s medical community is especially encouraged to attend. Armenian American physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals will find rare common ground with colleagues who have trained and practiced in a system they may know only by reputation — and who are eager for that dialogue.

The panelists are: Alvard Hovhannisyan, MD, PhD — Infectious Disease, Yerevan State Medical University, Mikayelyan Institute; Hrachuhi Ghazaryan, MD, PhD — Pediatrics, NIH Armenia / Wigmore Women’s & Children’s Hospital; Hripsime Apresyan, MD — Pediatrics & Infectious Disease, Yerevan State Medical University, Muratsan Hospital; Lilit Marutyan, MD — Family Medicine & Pediatrics, National Institute of Health Armenia, Wigmore Family Health Center; Suren Brutyan, MD — Pediatrics & Infectious Disease, Yerevan State Medical University, Muratsan Hospital; Zaruhi Tavadyan, MD — Neurology, National Institute of Health Armenia, Somnus Neurology Clinic and Henry Louis, MD — Family Medicine, Program Director, HENAR Foundation / Syunik Community Health Worker Program.

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The panel will be moderated by Kaligian. Admission: Free and open to the public

Visit NAASR’s Events Page to learn more and/or register to join virtually

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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