Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Hosts students from Pennsylvania’s George School

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute hosted students from George School in Pennsylvania as part of its summer school program from July 8 to 11.

The program was organized in cooperation with the Genocide Education Project and aimed to familiarize participants with various aspects of the history of the Armenian Genocide. It marked the first time that students from the United States had visited the museum-institute as part of an educational program on the Armenian Genocide.

According to the statement, the initiator of the summer school, George School teacher Meredith Baldy, participated in 2024 in the annual training program on the Armenian Genocide for U.S. teachers jointly organized by the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and the Genocide Education Project.

This year, she travelled to Armenia together with her students. As part of the summer school, the participants visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and the museum.

Over the course of four days, the students took part in guided tours and thematic lectures led by researchers from the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. Discussions covered various aspects of the Armenian Genocide, including the role of media and propaganda during mass atrocities, the importance of survivor testimonies, as well as the life of Aurora Mardiganian and the film Auction of Souls.

As part of the program, practical sessions for the students were conducted by George School teachers Meredith Baldy and Prescott Seraydarian.