Armenian Assembly Applauds House Passage of Bill Honoring Former Secretary of Navy Paul Ignatius

WASHINGTON — The Armenian Assembly of America applauds the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of H.R. 4662, legislation introduced this week by Rep. Laura Friedman (CA-30) to designate the United States Postal Service facility in Glendale as the “Paul Ignatius Post Office.” The bipartisan measure, previously championed by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in the 117th Congress, honors former Secretary of the Navy Paul Ignatius, whose extraordinary lifetime of public service, leadership, and dedication to the nation has left an enduring legacy.

“We applaud the House for passing this well-deserved tribute to Secretary Paul Ignatius,” stated Armenian Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. “As the son of Armenian immigrants, Secretary Ignatius rose to become one of our nation’s most respected public servants, serving with honor as Secretary of the Navy and inspiring generations through his integrity, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to the common good. We commend Congresswoman Laura Friedman for advancing this bipartisan legislation.”

During House consideration of the legislation, Congresswoman Friedman paid tribute to Secretary Ignatius’ remarkable career and enduring contributions to the United States, underscoring the profound impact of his leadership and service.

The Armenian Assembly has long recognized Secretary Ignatius’ extraordinary contributions to the United States and the Armenian-American community. In September 2023, the Assembly presented Ignatius with the George Deukmejian Award during a special tribute in Washington, DC, attended by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Gary Peters, Rep. Anna Eshoo, Members of Congress, Administration officials, military leaders, and community members. At the event, Speaker Emerita Pelosi praised Secretary Ignatius’ patriotism and described him as an “example of the American Dream,” while Assembly leadership highlighted his distinguished service in the Kennedy and Johnson Administrations, his tenure as Secretary of the Navy, and his continued leadership in the private sector and civic life.

Born in Glendale to Armenian parents from the Kharpert region, Ignatius devoted his life to serving the United States with distinction. Throughout his career, he was deeply proud of his Armenian heritage, but he knew that his duty was always to represent the interests of the United States with unwavering commitment. In addition to serving as Secretary of the Navy from 1967 to 1969, he held senior leadership positions in both government and the private sector, including as President of The Washington Post and President of the Air Transport Association.

Upon his passing on November 6, 2025, a memorial service took place in December 2025 at the Washington National Cathedral. He was later laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.