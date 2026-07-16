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Armen Agop by Karim Kaddal
Arts & CultureInternational

Armen Agop: Touching the Invisible at the Venice Biennale

by
Artsvi Bakhchinyan
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YEREVAN/PIETRASANTA, Italy – Armen Agop, née Armen Guerboyan (born Cairo in 1969) is contemporary artist. At the age of thirteen, he began studying drawing and painting with the Armenian artist Simon Shahrigian. He later studied sculpture at the Faculty of Fine Arts of Helwan University in Cairo. After graduating, he received an assistant researcher scholarship and taught sculpture at the university for three years. Between 1997 and 2000, he participated in numerous exhibitions across Egypt, Qatar, Italy, Belgium, USA, UAE and won the Sculpture Prize of the Autumn Salon in 1998. In 2000, he received Egypt’s prestigious Prix de Rome, the State Prize of Artistic Creativity. Following this award, he spent time in Rome and later settled in Pietrasanta. He is known for his ascetic approach to abstract sculpture, primarily using black granite and basalt. Agop gained international recognition for his contemplative sculptures and painting series such as Touch, Sufic, and MANTRA. His works are included in major collections such as the Egyptian Museum of Modern Art, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, and the Barjeel Art Foundation.

For more about Armen Agop visit: https://www.armenagop.com

Armen, some say classical stone sculpture is currently facing a certain crisis worldwide. Do you agree?

I don’t see it that way. I see that there is a generation that became distant from the process of making in general and became detached from the material due to the influence of conceptual works. However, I always believed that that couldn’t continue for long, we can’t forbid children from enjoying to draw and paint, so I have been waiting for the change. I see it’s changing now, and maybe going to the extreme opposite, where we start to see craft-oriented works, maybe even exaggerated.

Italy remains one of the world’s main centers of sculpture, and it is often difficult to imagine non-Italian sculptors achieving major recognition there. In your opinion, what new perspectives do you bring to today’s Italian contemporary sculpture scene?

I want to clarify that despite graduating from the sculpture department and becoming known in my first years more as a sculptor, I have always painted and drawn. The last nine years I have exhibited painting alongside sculpture and actually more paintings than sculptures. My exhibitions are more multidisciplinary. And my activity is not focused only on Italy, maybe I am more present abroad.

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In a broader sense, the Italian art scene is inclusive, many artists are strongly present in the contemporary scene, like Mitorjoi, Koonelis and Medhat Shafik. Italians are very curious and open to different cultures, they may not be ready to embrace it, but absolutely ready to get aquatinted. I was pleasantly surprised when I was invited to participate in an exhibition in which the local inhabitants voted on a project to be realized near their train station and my sculptural fountain won the Mastroianni award.  With Italy’s long history of fountains, I wasn’t expecting that they can be open and interested to a contemporary contemplative work like mine.

This year, you are representing Egypt at the Venice Biennale. What is your approach and the main concept behind your presentation?

My approach is to continue working the same way, regardless of the enormousness of the event.

The visitor is asked to be silent and not take photos or use the phone inside the pavilion, which is called the “SILENCE PAVILION: Between the Tangible and the Intangible.” I believe that silence can give the chance to the visitors to unite with themselves. Silence may help open pathways to their inner voice.

There are three spaces that at their core offer pathways to the inner worlds. The invitation to connect with the intangible in the first space through a sculpture and painting. Followed by a second room where there is an invitation to touch a granite sculpture. As granite comes to us from the heart of the earth, the invitation is to connect with the core of the earth I believe it may lead us to connect to the core of our essence. The last room is an invitation to observe the invisible and have a contemplative experience with a large painting and sculpture. The painting is done through a meditative process in which dots are applied to the canvas with the smallest pen nib in a “gestural mantra.” The accumulation of dots over time invokes luminosity from darkness. The painting becomes a materialization of time through the rituality of the “gestural mantra.” I hope that the artworks help visitors to unite with themselves, and when that happens it is a unification with the whole universe and is a cosmic event. In the Silence Pavilion, there is also a sound piece and a perfume diffusion accompanying the painting and sculpture in the last room, the contemplative zone for an immersive experience.

Armen Agop’s creation at the Venice Biennale Egypt Pavilion. (Matteo Losurdo photo)

You coined the term “Transcontemporary” to describe an artistic concept aimed at creating works not limited to a particular cultural context. Nevertheless, do you — or art critics — identify any specifically Egyptian or Armenian elements in your work?

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Transcontemporary emerged from the belief that the core values in art and our humanity have always existed in the course of our existence. I don’t think that cave art is more distant from me than a contemporary artwork and why should it be? Every authentic artwork that is made honestly contains a human experience and it radiates an energy that can be interiorized by other human beings.  When I look at an art work I don’t think of it as new or old, it either touches me or not, all the narratives around it are irrelevant to me.

Growing up in Egypt and being surrounded by ancient sculptures that transmitted their own inner energy, I could perceive pride, dignity and sacredness, which made me wonder about how I can perceive these energies after all these millennia. This means that certain values are eternal just as much as the material, they usually speak about the granite which survives time, but not only, that sacredness, that inner energy survives as well.

How much you familiar with Armenian fine art?

I am not up to date with the current art scene in Armenia. I was following it more when I was younger, and I wanted to study in Yerevan. I applied in 1987 but never got an answer.

Every Armenian Diaspora family has an interesting and often heartbreaking history. What is your family’s story?

My grandfather was from Musa Dagh, and his brother was the leader of the revolt at Musa Dagh in which the book, Forty days of Musa Dagh details. When they fled it was a French boat directed by a colonel who did not wait for permission but sent a boat to save them. The boat went to Port Said, Egypt, where my grandfather stayed and created a life while his brother went to Lebanon.

Organizing exhibitions abroad is highly cost-intensive. Nevertheless, do you think it is possible that one day we will see your exhibition in Armenia?

Absolutely, and I hope soon! One of my first art books I had when I was young was about the National gallery of Armenia. It was one of my dreams to exhibit there and many of my dreams came true!

 

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