A Taste of Armenian Wines in Germany

HESSE, Germany — While the American communities in most German cities invited their German friends to join them in barbecues featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, potato chips, and beer (or a soft drink for the children) on July 4, members of the Armenian community in Hesse hosted a Weinprobe, a traditional German wine tasting event, with Armenian wine.

Given that Germany is more famous for its wine than its beer, and that Hessen is home of the most prestigious and bountiful vineyards in the Rhine valley, (Rheingau) this was a significant, if not bold initiative….

Hosting the event was NOAH e.V., a non-profit association dedicated to promoting cultural relations between Armenia and Germany. The venue for the wine-tasting was the historic Königshalle Kloster Lorsch (King’s Hall, Lorsch Monastery), located in Lorsch, a wine-growing city on the Rhine. Arrangements for use of the adjacent Klosterschänke — literally “monastery tavern” — were made by the family of Ernst-Ludwig Drayss, co-founder and treasurer of NOAH.

This magnificent Carolingian monastery, a UNESCO world cultural heritage site, dates back to the times of Charlemagne, when wines were first produced there; today it is known for its Riesling and Pinot Noir wines. Germany, and the Rheingau in particular, is proud of its 13-century-long tradition of excellence in wine production.

Although the Armenian wines tasted on Independence Day were produced in recent years, the oldest from 2020, Armenian wine-making dates back 6000 years. The vintners explain the quality of the “new” wine in the continuation of an age-old tradition, based on a unique terrain, still present today. This is characterized by the combination of high altitudes, volcanic soil, and microclimate. More than 30 guests gathered for the wine-tasting, Germans and Armenians.

Michael Strauss, chairman of NOAH, selected the six wines to be tasted, and moderated the proceedings under the motto: “Discovering the vast array of Armenian wines.”