Recognition Was the First Step. Now Israel Must Use Its Influence to Promote Justice for Armenians

By Mihran Kalaydjian

Israels recognition of the Armenian Genocide marked a historic turning point. It ended decades of official silence and acknowledged a truth that historians, scholars, and survivors have long affirmed: the Ottoman Empire carried out the systematic extermination of more than one million Armenians beginning in 1915.

The decision came far later than it should have. For decades, successive Israeli governments balanced historical truth against geopolitical interests, wary of damaging relations with Turkey or disrupting regional strategic calculations. Others feared that recognizing the Armenian Genocide might somehow diminish the singular horror of the Holocaust. History has demonstrated the opposite. Acknowledging one genocide strengthens the universal commitment to preventing all genocides. Memory is not a finite resource; it grows stronger when shared.

Israel deserves credit for correcting the historical record. But recognition should not be viewed as the end of Israel’s moral responsibility. It should be the beginning.

Today, Israel has an opportunity to use one of its most valuable diplomatic assets its close relationship with Azerbaijan to encourage respect for human rights, preserve Armenian cultural heritage, and promote lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

No one questions that Israel has legitimate strategic interests in Azerbaijan. The partnership has provided energy cooperation, intelligence sharing, and an important regional counterweight to Iran. Every nation has the right to pursue its security interests.