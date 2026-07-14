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Mihran Kalaydjian
Armenia & KarabakhInternationalOpinion

Recognition Was the First Step. Now Israel Must Use Its Influence to Promote Justice for Armenians

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Mihran Kalaydjian

Israels recognition of the Armenian Genocide marked a historic turning point. It ended decades of official silence and acknowledged a truth that historians, scholars, and survivors have long affirmed: the Ottoman Empire carried out the systematic extermination of more than one million Armenians beginning in 1915.

The decision came far later than it should have. For decades, successive Israeli governments balanced historical truth against geopolitical interests, wary of damaging relations with Turkey or disrupting regional strategic calculations. Others feared that recognizing the Armenian Genocide might somehow diminish the singular horror of the Holocaust. History has demonstrated the opposite. Acknowledging one genocide strengthens the universal commitment to preventing all genocides. Memory is not a finite resource; it grows stronger when shared.

Israel deserves credit for correcting the historical record. But recognition should not be viewed as the end of Israel’s moral responsibility. It should be the beginning.

Today, Israel has an opportunity to use one of its most valuable diplomatic assets its close relationship with Azerbaijan to encourage respect for human rights, preserve Armenian cultural heritage, and promote lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

No one questions that Israel has legitimate strategic interests in Azerbaijan. The partnership has provided energy cooperation, intelligence sharing, and an important regional counterweight to Iran. Every nation has the right to pursue its security interests.

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Strategic partnerships, however, should never require moral silence.

Israel’s influence in Baku gives it a unique ability to encourage moderation at a time when Azerbaijan’s international reputation is increasingly shaped not only by its geopolitical importance but also by concerns over human rights, cultural destruction, and political repression.

Among the most troubling examples is the systematic destruction of Armenian cultural and religious heritage. The medieval Armenian cemetery at Julfa, once home to thousands of intricately carved khachkars, was erased despite international condemnation. Since Azerbaijan assumed control over Nagorno-Karabakh, churches, monasteries, cemeteries, and other historic Armenian sites have faced mounting concerns over damage, alteration, or destruction.

These monuments are not merely Armenian treasures. They are part of humanity’s shared cultural heritage. Once destroyed, they cannot be rebuilt, and their loss diminishes the historical legacy of an entire civilization.

Israel understands this better than almost any nation. Israelis have worked tirelessly to preserve Jewish holy sites and protect archaeological evidence that affirms the Jewish people’s historic connection to their homeland. That same principle should apply universally. The preservation of cultural heritage should never depend on politics or nationality.

Equally troubling is Azerbaijan’s continued detention of Armenian political leaders captured following the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Among them is Ruben Vardanyan, the internationally respected philanthropist and former State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh, whose imprisonment has drawn concern from legal experts, human rights organizations, and governments around the world. Other former Armenian officials also remain imprisoned under circumstances that have raised serious questions regarding due process and the fairness of the proceedings.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The continued detention of prisoners long after active hostilities have ceased does little to advance reconciliation. Instead, it deepens mistrust and reinforces international concerns about Azerbaijan’s commitment to justice and the rule of law.

President Ilham Aliyev has sought to position Azerbaijan as a modern, influential, and reliable international partner. That aspiration is understandable. But lasting international respect is earned not only through economic growth, military strength, or diplomatic alliances. It also depends on respect for human rights, protection of cultural heritage, and adherence to international legal norms.

Israel is uniquely positioned to help move Azerbaijan in that direction.

True friends do not simply offer praise. They provide honest counsel when it matters most. Israel has the diplomatic access and credibility to encourage Azerbaijan to protect Armenian religious and cultural sites, ensure humane treatment of detainees, reduce inflammatory rhetoric, and pursue confidence-building measures that can contribute to a more stable and peaceful South Caucasus.

Such engagement would not weaken the strategic partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan. On the contrary, it would strengthen it by demonstrating that security cooperation and moral leadership can coexist.

The Armenian and Jewish peoples share histories marked by persecution, displacement, and genocide. Both understand the consequences of hatred left unchecked and the devastating cost of international indifference. That shared historical experience creates not only empathy but also responsibility.

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was an important act of historical justice. It affirmed that truth should never be sacrificed to political convenience.

The next step is ensuring that the lessons of history are applied in the present.

Israel can continue to deepen its partnership with Azerbaijan while encouraging policies that reject ethnic hatred, protect irreplaceable cultural heritage, respect fundamental human rights, and advance genuine reconciliation. Doing so would strengthen Israel’s own moral standing while contributing to greater stability throughout the Caucasus.

History remembers nations not only for acknowledging past atrocities but also for using their influence to prevent future injustices.

Israel has taken the first step.

It now has an opportunity to lead by example once again.

(Mihran Kalaydjian is a public affairs, government relations, and strategic communications professional with more than two decades of experience in legislative affairs, public policy, and civic leadership. An Armenian-American community leader and columnist, he writes extensively on government accountability, education, public policy, democracy, and issues affecting Armenia, Israel, and the Armenian diaspora.)

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