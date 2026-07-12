Qanon Virtuoso Marianna Gevorgyan Reaches the Final Round of the ICMA Awards

LOS ANGELES — Qanon (kanun) player Marianna Gevorgyan has become a finalist in the prestigious ICMA (InterContinental Music Awards) competition in the “Best Musician” category.

This year, the competition has attracted participants from more than 100 countries, with several 3500 musicians taking part. Marianna Gevorgyan is the only finalist representing the Republic of Armenia, proudly carrying the Armenian flag, Armenian surname, and showcasing Armenian culture through the traditional national instrument — the qanun.

The InterContinental Music Awards (ICMA) is a global music recognition platform that honors musicians based on their cultural and continental origin. Founded in Los Angeles, ICMA supports independent and professional artists worldwide by providing expert judging, international exposure, and career-advancing recognition.

In 2025, Gevorgyan was honored with the title of Global Icon Awards world-recognized virtuoso musician. In 2020, she received the Grand Prize at the World Folk Vision international competition and has been the recipient of numerous first-place awards at international music competitions.

Marianna Gevorgyan is also a solo qanun performer with the Tagharan Ensemble of Ancient Music of the National Centre of Chamber Music of Armenia named after Komitas, under the artistic direction of Sedrak Yerkanyan.