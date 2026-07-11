The Next Election or the Next Generation? When Politics Ceases to Be a Means of Building a State

Armenia is no exception. Too often, the political agenda is shaped not by the issues that will determine the country’s long-term future, but by events that briefly capture public attention.

One day, political discussions may revolve around a leader riding a bicycle; another day, around a politician’s appearance on a live broadcast; and the next day, around a video circulating widely on social media.

Such initiatives may have their own value as tools of communication. Political leaders, naturally, need to maintain contact with citizens and remain connected to society. Public visibility is part of modern political life.

The problem arises when symbolic actions begin to replace a serious national agenda.

Citizens need more than to simply see their leaders. They need to understand where those leaders are taking the country.

While we discuss the images and events of the day, we should also ask a more important question: Who is speaking about the Armenia of 2050?

A nation’s future cannot be built only through daily political reactions. It requires a vision that extends beyond the immediate news cycle and addresses the challenges that will define the lives of future generations.

The Statesman and the Politician

A statesman and a politician are not the same.

Every statesman is a politician, but not every politician becomes a statesman.

A politician seeks to gain the trust of the people. A statesman seeks to prove worthy of that trust.

A politician addresses today’s problems. A statesman builds the foundations that can prevent tomorrow’s crises.

A politician counts votes. A statesman counts generations.

True statecraft requires the willingness to make decisions that may not always be immediately popular, but that serve the national interest in the long term.

Leading a nation does not mean simply following the moods and expectations of the moment. Leadership also means preparing the future.

The responsibility of a leader is not only to respond to today’s demands, but also to anticipate tomorrow’s challenges.

History often judges leaders not only by the decisions they made during their time in office, but by the institutions they built, the opportunities they created, and the future they prepared for their people.

This is the difference between political management and true leadership.

Armenia’s Real Challenges

The challenges facing Armenia cannot be addressed through the limited perspective of a single electoral cycle.

Demographic decline, emigration, education, science, economic development, national security and the strengthening of state institutions are long-term challenges that require consistent attention and strategic planning.

No serious nation has ever solved such fundamental issues through slogans or short-term political measures alone.

They require a national strategy, professional expertise and sustained commitment.

Armenia is a small state with limited human and economic resources. For this reason, the cost of our mistakes is far greater. We do not have the luxury of losing years without a clear direction and a well-defined vision.

Every strategic decision made today can influence the destiny of future generations.

The future of a nation is not shaped only by the decisions made during moments of political urgency. It is shaped by the priorities established, the institutions strengthened and the investments made when the challenges are not yet beyond control.

For Armenia, long-term thinking is not simply a political choice. It is a national necessity.

Lessons from History

History shows that major transformations have taken place when leaders were able to think beyond the limits of their own terms in office.

The history of modern Armenia also offers examples of leaders whose vision extended beyond immediate political concerns. The name of Karen Demirchyan is associated, for many Armenians, with a period when long-term development, industrial capacity and the creation of major infrastructure were central elements of state planning.

Opinions about his political legacy may differ, but it is difficult to deny that his approach was shaped not only by the challenges of his time, but also by a broader vision of Armenia’s future development.

The example of Lee Kuan Yew demonstrates how a small country can transform itself into a strong and competitive state through long-term vision, disciplined governance and consistent policies.

During the leadership of Konrad Adenauer, Germany’s reconstruction was based not only on economic recovery but also on the establishment of strong democratic institutions and a stable state structure.

Charles de Gaulle was likewise guided by the conviction that the interests of the state must rise above short-term political calculations.

These examples confirm a simple truth: States are not built for elections. Elections must serve the building of states.

Who Is Thinking About Armenia’s Future?

This question is not only about the government or the opposition.

It is also a question of responsibility for political parties, expert communities, the media and society as a whole.

When citizens demand only quick answers and immediate solutions, political life naturally adapts to those expectations. But when society begins to demand vision, planning and long-term responsibility, the political environment is compelled to change.

A mature society does not judge its leaders only by the promises they make before elections, but also by the future they are capable of building after elections.

Today, Armenia’s greatest question is not only who will lead the country tomorrow.

A more important question remains: What kind of Armenia will be inherited by the children who are sitting today at the desks of Armenian schools?

If we fail to answer this question today, tomorrow may be too late.

History, in the end, does not remember only who won one election or another. It remembers those who succeeded in creating a safer, stronger and more dignified future for their people.

Armenia does not lack politicians today. Armenia needs statesmen.

(The Armenian version of this article was originally published in Abaka weekly on July 13, 2026.)