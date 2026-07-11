The Next Election or the Next Generation? When Politics Ceases to Be a Means of Building a State

By Avedis Bakkalian
“Politicians count votes; statesmen count generations.”
Another well-known version of this saying reads: “Politicians think about the next election, while statesmen think about the next generation.” Although its precise authorship remains uncertain, the idea has become one of the defining principles of political thought. It captures, in a single sentence, the essence of statesmanship.
Politics is not an end in itself. It is a means of building a nation, promoting the public good, strengthening institutions, and laying durable foundations for the future.
This distinction reflects two fundamentally different approaches to public leadership.
One approach is centered on immediate political gain: winning the next election, preserving power, and securing short-term public approval. The other looks beyond the next electoral cycle and asks a far more consequential question: What kind of country will future generations inherit, and what kind of state are today’s decisions creating for tomorrow?