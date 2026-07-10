  TOP STORIES WEEK   28
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
28

Week

Latest articles of the week
Garbo Afarian
Community

Obituary: Garbo Afarian, ACEP Founding Member

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
83
0

WASHINGTON — Garbo Afarian, a visionary architect of both structures and unforgettable journeys,  passed away peacefully on June 29, 2026. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, on November 10, 1941, to Aram Garabed Afarian and Araxie (Vartabedian) Afarian, Garbo’s youth was deeply enriched by the vibrant Armenian cultural organizations of his beloved hometown.

After graduating from Nshan Palandjian Djemaran High School in 1959, he immigrated with his family to New York City in 1960. There, he attended the City College of New York, earning a degree in architecture. After two years in architectural practice, he relocated to Washington, D.C., to join his sister, Mirra, and her husband, Hamo Dersookian. In Washington, Garbo discovered his true passion: opening the world to others through travel. He founded his own agency, the Travel Escape, where his meticulous attention to detail, unwavering dedication, and genuine love of exploration earned the trust and admiration of countless clients. His career took him to every corner of the globe, allowing him to immerse himself in diverse cultures, histories, and traditions. Yet no destination held a more special place in his heart than Armenia, where he felt a profound connection to his heritage and was truly, vibrantly alive.

Garbo was deeply devoted to his parents, cherished his sister, Mirra, and adored his nephew, Sevan. His family was the center of his world. A faithful and devoted member of Soorp Khach his church, Garbo served on the Board of Trustees for many years, giving generously of his time, talents, and leadership. He was also an active member of the Hamazkayin Cultural Association, where he performed in several theatrical productions, bringing joy, laughter, and warmth to audiences and the community he loved.

Garbo had a remarkable presence and an infectious warmth that lit up every room he entered. His kindness, humor, generosity, and unwavering spirit touched countless lives.

Garbo was one of the founding members of the Armenian Community Events Planners (ACEP) of Washington, Maryland and Virginia, a cultural entity formed after the 100th Anniversary Commemorations of the Armenian Genocide by few members of both St. Mary and Soorp Khach churches.

Garbo was one of the visionaries who established ACEP with the belief that bringing Armenians together through culture, friendship, and shared traditions would strengthen the community for generations to come. His passion for uniting Armenians was evident in everything he did, from helping organize countless cultural events to creating memorable New Year’s Eve Galas that brought joy to so many.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Beyond his dedication and hard work, Garbo is remembered for the warmth he brought to every gathering. He filled ACEP meetings with humor, kindness, and an infectious spirit that made everyone feel welcome. His laughter, generosity, and unwavering commitment to the community left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy lives on in the friendships he nurtured, the traditions he helped build, and the vibrant community he worked so tirelessly to strengthen.

Garbo is survived by his sister Mirra and her husband Hamo Dersookian, his nephew Sevan Dersookian and the Afarian and Vartabedian Families.

The funeral services took place on July 6, 2026 at Pumphery Funeral Home in Metesda, MD officiated by Fr. Sarkis Aktavookian, Parish Priest of Soorp Khach Armenian Apostolic Church and Fr. Hovsep Karapetyan, Parish Priest of St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church. In lieu of flowers donations were made towards the fund of a new Soorp Khach Church.

Garbo Afarian will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all whose lives he enriched.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Israel’s Recognition of the Armenian Genocide Isn’t Enough: Israel Should Use Its Position to Moderate Azerbaijani Racism and Incitement Against Armenians
Next Lerna Ekmekcioglu Named Head of MIT’s History Section
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.