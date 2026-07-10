Obituary: Garbo Afarian, ACEP Founding Member

WASHINGTON — Garbo Afarian, a visionary architect of both structures and unforgettable journeys, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2026. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, on November 10, 1941, to Aram Garabed Afarian and Araxie (Vartabedian) Afarian, Garbo’s youth was deeply enriched by the vibrant Armenian cultural organizations of his beloved hometown.

After graduating from Nshan Palandjian Djemaran High School in 1959, he immigrated with his family to New York City in 1960. There, he attended the City College of New York, earning a degree in architecture. After two years in architectural practice, he relocated to Washington, D.C., to join his sister, Mirra, and her husband, Hamo Dersookian. In Washington, Garbo discovered his true passion: opening the world to others through travel. He founded his own agency, the Travel Escape, where his meticulous attention to detail, unwavering dedication, and genuine love of exploration earned the trust and admiration of countless clients. His career took him to every corner of the globe, allowing him to immerse himself in diverse cultures, histories, and traditions. Yet no destination held a more special place in his heart than Armenia, where he felt a profound connection to his heritage and was truly, vibrantly alive.

Garbo was deeply devoted to his parents, cherished his sister, Mirra, and adored his nephew, Sevan. His family was the center of his world. A faithful and devoted member of Soorp Khach his church, Garbo served on the Board of Trustees for many years, giving generously of his time, talents, and leadership. He was also an active member of the Hamazkayin Cultural Association, where he performed in several theatrical productions, bringing joy, laughter, and warmth to audiences and the community he loved.

Garbo had a remarkable presence and an infectious warmth that lit up every room he entered. His kindness, humor, generosity, and unwavering spirit touched countless lives.

Garbo was one of the founding members of the Armenian Community Events Planners (ACEP) of Washington, Maryland and Virginia, a cultural entity formed after the 100th Anniversary Commemorations of the Armenian Genocide by few members of both St. Mary and Soorp Khach churches.

Garbo was one of the visionaries who established ACEP with the belief that bringing Armenians together through culture, friendship, and shared traditions would strengthen the community for generations to come. His passion for uniting Armenians was evident in everything he did, from helping organize countless cultural events to creating memorable New Year’s Eve Galas that brought joy to so many.