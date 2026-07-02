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Mary Ouzghoushian Vartanian
Armenian GenocideCommunity

Obituary: Mary Ouzghoushian Vartanian, 111-Year-Old Genocide Survivor

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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JAMAICA PLAIN, Mass. — Born on August 17, 1914, in Aintab, Turkey (in historic Cilicia) to Hagop and Maritsa Ouzghoushian, Mary Ouzghoushian Vartanian was the eldest of four children. She had two sisters, Alice and Ani, and their brother Kevork. At the tender age of eight, she and her family were forced to flee their homeland overnight during the severe mass exodus of all remaining Armenians of Ainteb and to seek refuge in Aleppo, Syria.  She attended Armenian school until grade 6 at the Grtasirats Armenian School in Aintab. During her youth she would spend her time doing crocheting and needle work. Mary was also very skilled at carpet weaving in the original Armenian traditional patterns of Aintab. Though she lost the homeland of her birth, she never lost her identity. She carried her homeland in her heart every day of her life.

In Syria, she met the love of her life, the renowned violinist and composer, Hovannes Vartanian. Hovhannes, like his own father, was a talented violinist and also a composer. He performed for the Armenian Radio of Aleppo and was eventually awarded the Syrian National Medal of Recognition for his musical achievements. His career took him across the Middle East, where he frequently performed. Mary was immensely proud of her husband’s achievements. Together they built a beautiful family and were blessed with six children — four sons and two daughters, Sarkis, Zaven, Garbis, Flora, Lisa and Avedis.

In the late 1960s, the family moved to Beirut, Lebanon. During that time, she had the opportunity to travel to Yerevan, Armenia which had been a lifetime dream for her. But life once again tested Mary’s strength. Within a few short years, her beloved husband passed away, leaving her a widow. Many people would have been broken by such hardships. But not Mary. She was a woman of extraordinary courage, resilience, and faith. She carried her burdens with dignity and continued forward with determination and love for her family.

When two of her sons immigrated to the United States, Mary soon followed them in 1972 to Watertown, Massachusetts. Later, in 1976 her daughter and her husband, Hagop and Lisa Darian and children, also settled there. Although her sons eventually relocated to California, Mary chose to remain in Watertown, where she laid down her roots and built a life centered around faith, family, and service. She lived independently for decades, devoted to her daughter Lisa and her grandchildren, and her beloved church family at Saint James Armenian Church, the Ladies Guild, and the AGBU Ladies Guild.

Mary loved to travel. She never missed an opportunity to visit those she loved — whether it meant flying to California to see her sons and her sister Alice and all their families, returning to Lebanon to visit the families of daughter Flora Khederian and her sister Ani Tavitian or traveling all the way to Venezuela to spend time with her brother, Kevork Ouzghoushian and his family. Even in her early nineties, her adventurous spirit never faded. She traveled throughout Europe with the AGBU Ladies Guild, embracing every opportunity to see the world. At the age of 100, she traveled with her daughter, Lisa and son-in-law Hagop, to visit their daughter, Jeanine and her husband Raffi Shememian’s family for the Christmas holidays.

Mary was a resident of Watertown for 45 years. Always active, she lived by herself until she was 101. After a fall, she decided to move into the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she was beloved by fellow residents and staff.

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In April of 2024, at the age of 109, Mary received a special recognition from the Armenian Genocide Committee of Greater Boston during the annual commemoration at the Massachusetts State House. She was honored by the Massachusetts House of Representatives and Senate with the Resolution “Commending Mary Vartanian for contributions to the Armenian American community in the Commonwealth”. How fitting it was that a woman who had spent her entire life preserving memory and educating others would receive such an honor.

Mary’s life spanned nearly 112 years. She witnessed generations of her own family growing and flourishing, with 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She lived through genocide, displacement, widowhood, and unimaginable changes. And yet, through it all, she remained steadfast in her faith, devoted to her family, and proud to be Armenian.

Throughout her life, Mary understood that she was not simply living for herself — she was carrying the memory of an entire people. Mary was one of the last known survivors of the Armenian Genocide when she passed away six weeks shy of her 112th birthday. If Mary had one mission in life, it was to pass on this message to her children, her grandchildren and everyone she met during her long life: “Armenians, do not forget April 24, 1915.”

Her most notable achievement of her lifetime was her beautiful needlework. She created poster-sized pieces bearing those powerful words, in Armenian lettering, “Հայեր Թող Չմորնան Ապրիլ 24” (Armenians, Do Not Forget April 24), referring to the Armenian Genocide, with the Armenian cross at the center and her initials embroidered below. These works of love and remembrance became her legacy. She gifted them to her family, to grandchildren and relatives and to churches throughout the Boston area. She gifted embroidery to the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin in Armenia.

During his official visit to the Eastern Prelacy in October 2024, Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia (Antelias), visited Mary Vartanian at the Armenian Nursing Home. His Holiness praised her resilience, faith, and dedication to the Armenian heritage and bestowed a special blessing upon her life.  With great humility and pride, Mary gifted her last remaining “April 24” needlework to him.

She wanted every generation to remember. She wanted us never to forget the suffering of our ancestors, but also never to forget their strength, their resilience, and their triumph over adversity. But above all else, Mary’s greatest love was Armenia and the Armenian people.  She was immensely proud of her Armenian heritage, culture, language, and Christian faith.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Mary peacefully entered into eternal rest in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, 2026, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family.

Funeral Services honoring and celebrating Mary’s inspirational life will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown on Tuesday, July 7, at 11 a.m. Relatives, friends and the entire community are invited to attend to honor her legacy. A visitation period will be held in the sanctuary of St. Stephen’s Church from 10-11 a.m. immediately prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown. The family requests memorial donations may be made in Mary’s memory to both St. Stephen’s Armenian Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 or online by clicking here; or St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn Steet, Watertown, MA 02472 or online by clicking here.

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