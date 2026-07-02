California State Assembly Launches Select Committee on California and Armenia Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange

SACRAMENTO – The California State Assembly has created a newly formed Select Committee on California and Armenia Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange. The newly formed select committee will launch on August 5 at 1:30 p.m. in room 444 of the California State Capitol.

The first meeting will focus on the relationship between California and Armenia and how to expand and strengthen trade, international relations, and business, as well as preserve Armenian culture in Armenia and the California diaspora. There will be two panels focused on (1) California–Armenia International Relations & Trade Overview (2) California–Armenia Economic and Businesses Insights.

Chaired by Assemblymember John Harabedian, the bipartisan Select Committee members include: Assemblymember Juan Alanis, Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, Assemblymember Jessica Caloza, Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez, Assemblymember Diane Papan, Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember Nick Schultz, and Assemblymember José Luis Solache, Jr. and Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur.

Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena) declared: “As an Armenian American and chair of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, I am honored to elevate the importance of creating a mutually beneficial alliance between California and Armenia. California is home to the largest Armenian American population in the United States, and I am incredibly thankful to be joined by my colleagues to launch the Select Committee on California and Armenia Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange.”

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Foundation encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Foundation strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.