In Memory of Wolfgang Gust (April 9, 1935 – June 11, 2026)

By Taner Akçam
Some people remain largely invisible and little known, yet they are the principal actors behind the scenes. They are creators and builders. The most fitting description for them is that they are “worker bees.” Our field has lost one of its finest worker bees: Wolfgang Gust. I would like to say a few words about him and share some lesser-known aspects of his remarkable life and work.
I received the news of Wolfgang Gust’s passing on 11 June, just as I was about to board my flight. I was scheduled to be in Hamburg from 12 to 16 June and had been looking forward to seeing Wolfgang and his beloved wife, Sigrid. Sadly, that visit was never to happen.
I first met Wolfgang Gust toward the end of 1991. At the time, he was a journalist with Der Spiegel. He was then preparing a series of articles on the ongoing war in Nagorno-Karabakh, which appeared in the magazine in 1992. We quickly became close friends.
Our friendship developed to the point that, in May 1993, thanks to Wolfgang’s support, one of my own articles was published in Der Spiegel. Around the same time, after seventeen years in exile, I returned permanently to Turkey. One of my greatest ambitions was to establish a documentation center covering the period from 1876 to 1940.
My Turkish adventure, however, did not last long. When I was forced to leave the country in 1997, Wolfgang and I met again in Hamburg. He had just retired — or was about to retire — and was searching for a new direction.