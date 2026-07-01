  TOP STORIES WEEK   27
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
27

Week

Latest articles of the week
A video interview of Felix Bakhchinyan was screened
Armenia & KarabakhArts & Culture

Felix Bakhchinyan: Bridging Armenia and Fridtjof Nansen

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
64
0

YEREVAN — The late Armenian writer, literary scholar, and translator Felix (Feliks) Bakhchinyan was the author of more than sixty books and numerous literary translations, leaving a lasting contribution to Armenian literature and cultural life.

Although Bakhchinyan passed away in 2024, his work continues. As Executive Director of the Fridtjof Nansen Institute Foundation Hayarpi Khachatryan notes, he left behind a notebook in which he had carefully outlined his future plans, point by point. Today, his colleagues continue to implement those projects, guided by the vision he set down.

Hayarpi Khachatryan

The Tekeyan Cultural Association of Armenia organized a memorial evening dedicated to Bakhchinyan’s life and legacy. The program on June 30 featured an extensive recorded video interview with the writer, while literary scholars reflected on his literary achievements and shared personal recollections.

Some of the speakers at the event

It was largely through Bakhchinyan’s scholarship that many Armenians came to know the life and work of the renowned Norwegian polar explorer and great friend of the Armenian people, Fridtjof Nansen.

Khachatryan recalled that even Norwegians were astonished by the extraordinary scope of Bakhchinyan’s research. Through years of dedicated study, he explored and presented the many facets of Nansen’s life and achievements with exceptional depth and breadth.

Several films about Nansen were produced from Bakhchinyan’s screenplays, and he also founded the Fridtjof Nansen Museum, helping to preserve and promote Nansen’s legacy in Armenia.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Felix Bakhchinyan introduced Armenian readers to the literature and cultures of other nations through his translations, building cultural bridges between Armenia and countries around the world. As a young scholar, he studied at Vilnius University, where he specialized in Armenian–Lithuanian literary and cultural relations.

Some of Felix Bakhchinyan’s publications

A member of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Armenia, Felix Bakhchinyan received the prestigious Vahan Tekeyan Annual Award and was honored with numerous state, literary, and public awards and medals in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Armenian culture.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous In Memory of Wolfgang Gust (April 9, 1935 – June 11, 2026)
Next Obituary: Mary Ouzghoushian Vartanian, 111-Year-Old Genocide Survivor
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.