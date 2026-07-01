Felix Bakhchinyan: Bridging Armenia and Fridtjof Nansen

YEREVAN — The late Armenian writer, literary scholar, and translator Felix (Feliks) Bakhchinyan was the author of more than sixty books and numerous literary translations, leaving a lasting contribution to Armenian literature and cultural life.

Although Bakhchinyan passed away in 2024, his work continues. As Executive Director of the Fridtjof Nansen Institute Foundation Hayarpi Khachatryan notes, he left behind a notebook in which he had carefully outlined his future plans, point by point. Today, his colleagues continue to implement those projects, guided by the vision he set down.

The Tekeyan Cultural Association of Armenia organized a memorial evening dedicated to Bakhchinyan’s life and legacy. The program on June 30 featured an extensive recorded video interview with the writer, while literary scholars reflected on his literary achievements and shared personal recollections.

It was largely through Bakhchinyan’s scholarship that many Armenians came to know the life and work of the renowned Norwegian polar explorer and great friend of the Armenian people, Fridtjof Nansen.

Khachatryan recalled that even Norwegians were astonished by the extraordinary scope of Bakhchinyan’s research. Through years of dedicated study, he explored and presented the many facets of Nansen’s life and achievements with exceptional depth and breadth.

Several films about Nansen were produced from Bakhchinyan’s screenplays, and he also founded the Fridtjof Nansen Museum, helping to preserve and promote Nansen’s legacy in Armenia.