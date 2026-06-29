Melkonian Institute’s Centennial Kicks Off with Book Presentation at Presidential Palace

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Hundreds of alumni, supporters and officials have gathered in Nicosia, Cyprus to mark the 100th anniversary of the Melkonian Educational Institute through various events and gatherings.

The celebration kicked off on Thursday with the presentation of the new Commemorative Album of the Melkonian Educational Institute at the Presidential Palace. Community leaders and clergy were joined by Cypriot officials and representatives of Armenia’s Embassy to Cyprus.

The book presentation was coordinated by the Office of the Representative of the Armenian Community in the House of Representatives, Varkes Mahdessian, with the support of the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth of the Republic of Cyprus and the Press and Information Office.

Following the singing of the institute’s anthem, addresses were delivered by the Minister of Education, Sports and Youth, Dr Athena Michaelidou, the Representative of the Armenian Community, Vartkes Mahdessian, the Coordinator of Religious Groups, Dr. Kyprianos D. Louis and the Director of the Press and Information Office, Aliki Stylianou.

The event included an artistic program featuring the Youth Choir of St. Mary’s Church, under the direction of Vicky Kouyoumdjian, and Armenian dances presented by the Hamazkayin Sipan Dance Ensemble.

The commemorative publication pays tribute to the century-long history of the Melkonian Educational Institute, an emblematic educational institution that shaped generations of Armenian youth from across the diaspora and played a vital role in preserving Armenian identity, language, heritage, and cultural continuity.

The Commemorative Album was presented by philologist Dr Antonia Loizou.

At the conclusion of the event, each guest received a complimentary copy of the Album.

The publication was made possible through the valuable contributions of Armenian community members, scholars, alumni, and dedicated individuals who worked together to document and preserve the remarkable legacy of the Melkonian Educational Institute.

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