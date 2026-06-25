Astronaut Jarret Lafleur to Receive Neil Armstrong Award of Excellence

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF) announced Dr. Jarret Lafleur will receive the prestigious 2026 Neil Armstrong Award of Excellence. The award recognizes an Astronaut Scholar alum who best exemplifies the personal character and professional achievements of the first human to walk on the Moon, Neil Armstrong.

ASF will present Lafleur with the award during its Innovators Gala on Aug. 15, 2026, in Houston, Texas.

“Each year, the Neil Armstrong Award of Excellence recognizes an Astronaut Scholar whose achievements, leadership and character embody the values that Neil Armstrong demonstrated throughout his life and career,” said Colleen Middlebrooks, President and CEO of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. “Dr. Lafleur has built an extraordinary career advancing aerospace innovation and national security while remaining deeply committed to engineering excellence and public service. We are proud to recognize his accomplishments and welcome him as the 2026 recipient of this distinguished honor.”

Lafleur serves as chief engineer for Hypersonics at Ursa Major Technologies, a venture-backed aerospace and defense company delivering breakthrough hypersonic solutions powered by liquid rocket engines, solid rocket motors and space mobility systems at speed and scale.

Lafleur is spearheading development of the strategic vision and design of a new, cutting-edge class of hypersonic vehicle that takes advantage of Ursa Major’s liquid rocket engine using safe, storable propellants.

Prior to joining Ursa Major, Lafleur served in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering as senior advisor to the Principal Director for Hypersonics, helping shape strike system strategy and policy.