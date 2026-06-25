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Astronaut Jarret Lafleur to Receive Neil Armstrong Award of Excellence

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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ORLANDO, Fla. — The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF) announced Dr. Jarret Lafleur will receive the prestigious 2026 Neil Armstrong Award of Excellence. The award recognizes an Astronaut Scholar alum who best exemplifies the personal character and professional achievements of the first human to walk on the Moon, Neil Armstrong.

ASF will present Lafleur with the award during its Innovators Gala on Aug. 15, 2026, in Houston, Texas.

“Each year, the Neil Armstrong Award of Excellence recognizes an Astronaut Scholar whose achievements, leadership and character embody the values that Neil Armstrong demonstrated throughout his life and career,” said Colleen Middlebrooks, President and CEO of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. “Dr. Lafleur has built an extraordinary career advancing aerospace innovation and national security while remaining deeply committed to engineering excellence and public service. We are proud to recognize his accomplishments and welcome him as the 2026 recipient of this distinguished honor.”

Lafleur serves as chief engineer for Hypersonics at Ursa Major Technologies, a venture-backed aerospace and defense company delivering breakthrough hypersonic solutions powered by liquid rocket engines, solid rocket motors and space mobility systems at speed and scale.

Lafleur is spearheading development of the strategic vision and design of a new, cutting-edge class of hypersonic vehicle that takes advantage of Ursa Major’s liquid rocket engine using safe, storable propellants.

Prior to joining Ursa Major, Lafleur served in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering as senior advisor to the Principal Director for Hypersonics, helping shape strike system strategy and policy.

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He also served as senior technical advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Missile Defense Policy, contributing to the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review and advising on Nuclear Weapons Council matters.

His public service contributions earned him two Office of the Secretary of Defense Medals for Exceptional Public Service. Earlier in his career, Dr. Lafleur held technical staff positions at Sandia National Laboratories, conducting defense system analyses for the Departments of Defense and Energy. He also completed rotational assignments at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, White Sands Test Facility and Johnson Space Center, where his work included hypersonic flight mechanics and trajectory design for spacecraft entering the atmospheres of Earth and Mars.

A 2005 and 2006 Astronaut Scholar from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Lafleur earned his PhD in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech. He is also an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and a certificated sport pilot.

“I am truly humbled to be selected as the recipient of the 2026 Neil Armstrong™ Award of Excellence,” said Lafleur. “When I received the phone call, I was in disbelief that our nation’s astronauts and distinguished supporters of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation felt my character, achievement, and impact merit an award whose namesake is among the most distinguished, respected, and humble explorers (and engineers) in history.

“I am grateful to the Armstrong Family, the Purdue Research Foundation, Jim Hays, and the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, as well as to the countless family members, friends, colleagues, mentors, teachers, professors and others who have contributed to my success, starting from a small town in Rhode Island to my educational and professional journeys from East Coast to West Coast, and from North to South across the United States. I am simultaneously grateful that the nominee pool for this year’s award did not include the newest class of Astronaut Scholars. As I meet each successive Astronaut Scholar class, I am blown away by the new scholars’ character, achievements and impact, all of which give me great optimism for our nation’s ability to sustain its place as the world’s science and technology leader.”

He is the son of the late Sheryl (Tahakjian) Lafleur and Gerald R. Lafleur of Rhode Island.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The Neil Armstrong Award of Excellence was established in 2016 through a partnership between the Purdue Research Foundation, the Armstrong family and Jim Hays, a friend of Neil Armstrong. Presented annually, the award honors an Astronaut Scholar alum whose professional achievements, leadership and personal character reflect the values exemplified by Armstrong throughout his life and career.

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