Armenian Opposition Leaders Kocharyan and Karapetyan Sue State Bodies

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Former President Robert Kocharyan and Strong Armenia Alliance leader Narek Karapetyan have filed separate lawsuits against Armenian state institutions, as political and legal disputes continue following June’s parliamentary elections.

Kocharyan, who leads the Armenia Alliance, has sued the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), seeking to invalidate its decision to lift his parliamentary immunity in mid-June.

The lawsuit was filed on June 19, two days after the CEC approved a request by prosecutors to initiate criminal proceedings against him. The case is scheduled to be heard by the Administrative Court on June 24 (after the Mirror-Spectator goes to press).

The court has also ruled that the Prosecutor General’s Office should be involved in the proceedings as a third party, citing provisions of Armenian law requiring the inclusion of people or bodies that would be directly affected by a judicial ruling.

Kocharyan is expected to face charges of abuse of official authority and money laundering in connection with a 2004 transaction. The criminal case surfaced after authorities prevented him from leaving Armenia earlier this month.