  TOP STORIES WEEK   26
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
26

Week

Latest articles of the week
Former President Robert Kocharyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenian Opposition Leaders Kocharyan and Karapetyan Sue State Bodies

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
41
0

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Former President Robert Kocharyan and Strong Armenia Alliance leader Narek Karapetyan have filed separate lawsuits against Armenian state institutions, as political and legal disputes continue following June’s parliamentary elections.

Kocharyan, who leads the Armenia Alliance, has sued the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), seeking to invalidate its decision to lift his parliamentary immunity in mid-June.

The lawsuit was filed on June 19, two days after the CEC approved a request by prosecutors to initiate criminal proceedings against him. The case is scheduled to be heard by the Administrative Court on June 24 (after the Mirror-Spectator goes to press).

The court has also ruled that the Prosecutor General’s Office should be involved in the proceedings as a third party, citing provisions of Armenian law requiring the inclusion of people or bodies that would be directly affected by a judicial ruling.

Kocharyan is expected to face charges of abuse of official authority and money laundering in connection with a 2004 transaction. The criminal case surfaced after authorities prevented him from leaving Armenia earlier this month.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

In an interview aired on June 19, Kocharyan called the case “simply absurd” and insisted that it was connected to his attempt to leave Armenia.

“They rushed to fabricate a case in just two days, because three days earlier, in response to media inquiries, there were no criminal cases against me. Then, a day later, it turned out that such a case already existed”, Kocharyan said.

Kocharyan’s lawyers have argued that the statute of limitations on the new charges had expired, while Kocharyan has denied any wrongdoing.

Karapetyan Suit

Strong Armenia Alliance’s Narek Karapetyan, the nephew of Russian–Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan filed a lawsuit on June 20 against the Investigative Committee. He demands that it publicly retract allegations that Narek Karapetyan “concealed” foreign citizenship while registering as a parliamentary candidate, which constitutes an obstacle to acquiring the status of a public official.

The lawsuit concerns a statement published by the Investigative Committee on May 20 announcing the investigation. Karapetyan has denied the allegations.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

In his lawsuit against the Investigative Committee, he is seeking a court order compelling it to dismiss its claims and apologize for “entirely defamatory, false, and unfounded” information.

Karapetyan is also seeking symbolic compensation of one dram (less than $0.01), along with reimbursement of legal expenses, including court fees and attorney fees.

Allegations about his citizenship emerged shortly before the elections, when Armenian authorities announced they were investigating reports showing Russian official documents in which Narek Karapetyan was registered as a Russian citizen. Narek Karapetyan rejected the accusations then, insisting that he had never held any citizenship.

Shortly after the case, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin rejected claims that Karapetyan holds Russian citizenship. Following the publications, the Armenian media outlet Factor reported that the citizenship data for Karapetyan in the Russian state registry had been edited to show that he only held Armenian citizenship.

Constitutional Court to Hear Election Challenges

The two legal disputes come as the Constitutional Court prepares to hear challenges to the results of the parliamentary elections.

According to the final results, the ruling Civil Contract party will hold 64 seats in parliament, while Strong Armenia secured 29 seats and the Armenia Alliance won 12. The opposition Prosperous Armenia party led by tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan has failed to pass the 4% threshold required to enter parliament, receiving only 3.9893% of the vote after a controversial decision of CEC.

A single hearing is scheduled for June 26 to consider appeals filed by seven political parties and alliances seeking to annul the election results over alleged violations or have a second round appointed.

In preliminary rulings, the Constitutional Court decided that Artak Zeynalyan and Vladimir Vardanyan should be recused from proceedings after finding that they “have a biased attitude toward a party to the proceedings, its representative, and other participants in the proceedings”.

The Constitutional Court has also decided to involve the ruling Civil Contract party in the case as a third party.

(This article originally appeared on www.oc-media.org on June 22.)

SHARE
Previous Baku Renews Demands For ‘Return Of Western Azeris’
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.