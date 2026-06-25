Armenian Museum to Host Acclaimed Authors Chris Bohjalian and Nancy Kricorian for Launch of The Amateur

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Museum of America will host a literary conversation with bestselling novelist Chris Bohjalian and acclaimed author Nancy Kricorian in celebration of the launch of Bohjalian’s latest novel, The Amateur.

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 11, at 7 p.m. at the museum. Bohjalian and Kricorian will engage in a thought-provoking discussion exploring literature, history, storytelling and the creative process, followed by a book signing and audience reception.

Recently named a New York Times book review “Novel Everyone Will Be Talking About in 2026” and an Oprah Daily Best Book of Summer 2026, The Amateur has already garnered widespread critical acclaim.

Set in 1978, The Amateur follows Mira, a teenage golf prodigy whose life is irrevocably altered after a tragic accident on a golf course. What begins as a devastating moment unfolds into a compelling story of heartbreak, resilience, class divisions, hidden secrets and the far-reaching consequences of a single event. Combining literary suspense, coming-of-age storytelling and courtroom drama, The Amateur has been hailed as one of the most anticipated novels of the year.

Publishers Weekly, in a starred review, called the novel “a masterpiece,” while Kirkus Reviews praised it as “irresistible” and “a perfect novel.” Library Journal described it as “an engrossing read that will offer much discussion for book clubs,” and bestselling author Clare Leslie Hall called it “a joyous novel with an unforgettable narrator who will break your heart.”

Bohjalian is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of more than 25 books, including The Flight Attendant, The Sandcastle Girls, Hour of the Witch and The Lioness. His novels have been translated into more than 30 languages and have earned numerous literary awards and distinctions. Known for his meticulous research and compelling storytelling, Bohjalian frequently explores themes of history, identity, justice, and human resilience.