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Armenian Museum to Host Acclaimed Authors Chris Bohjalian and Nancy Kricorian for Launch of The Amateur

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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WATERTOWN — The Armenian Museum of America will host a literary conversation with bestselling novelist Chris Bohjalian and acclaimed author Nancy Kricorian in celebration of the launch of Bohjalian’s latest novel, The Amateur.

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 11, at 7 p.m. at the museum. Bohjalian and Kricorian will engage in a thought-provoking discussion exploring literature, history, storytelling and the creative process, followed by a book signing and audience reception.

Recently named a New York Times book review “Novel Everyone Will Be Talking About in 2026” and an Oprah Daily Best Book of Summer 2026, The Amateur has already garnered widespread critical acclaim.

Set in 1978, The Amateur follows Mira, a teenage golf prodigy whose life is irrevocably altered after a tragic accident on a golf course. What begins as a devastating moment unfolds into a compelling story of heartbreak, resilience, class divisions, hidden secrets and the far-reaching consequences of a single event. Combining literary suspense, coming-of-age storytelling and courtroom drama, The Amateur has been hailed as one of the most anticipated novels of the year.

Publishers Weekly, in a starred review, called the novel “a masterpiece,” while Kirkus Reviews praised it as “irresistible” and “a perfect novel.” Library Journal described it as “an engrossing read that will offer much discussion for book clubs,” and bestselling author Clare Leslie Hall called it “a joyous novel with an unforgettable narrator who will break your heart.”

Bohjalian is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of more than 25 books, including The Flight Attendant, The Sandcastle Girls, Hour of the Witch and The Lioness. His novels have been translated into more than 30 languages and have earned numerous literary awards and distinctions. Known for his meticulous research and compelling storytelling, Bohjalian frequently explores themes of history, identity, justice, and human resilience.

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Joining him in conversation will be Nancy Kricorian, an acclaimed novelist, essayist, and educator whose work examines the Armenian diaspora, memory, displacement, and intergenerational storytelling. She is the author of Zabelle, Dreams of Bread and Fire, All the Light There Was and The Burning Heart of the World. A respected voice in Armenian-American literature, Kricorian has taught at institutions including Columbia University and has been recognized for her significant contributions to contemporary Armenian literature and culture.

“This special evening brings together two extraordinary literary voices whose work explores themes of identity, history, memory, and the human experience,” said Jason Sohigian, executive director. “We are delighted to welcome Chris Bohjalian back to the Museum for the Boston area launch of his twenty-sixth novel.”

The museum is located at 65 Main Street, Watertown.

Admission is $35 for Museum Members (includes a signed copy of The Amateur) and $50 for Non-Members (includes a signed copy of The Amateur).

Space is limited, and advance registration is strongly encouraged.

For tickets and additional information, visit the Armenian Museum of America website at www.armenianmuseum.org/rsvp.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

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