Yerevan Seeking Faster EU Aid Against Russian Sanctions

By Heghine Buniatian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia has urged the European Union to speed up its aid measures designed to help the country mitigate potentially severe consequences of a Russian embargo on key Armenian imports, according to diplomatic sources in Brussels.

One of the sources told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that the foreign minister conveyed this message to his EU counterparts and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas during a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, June 22. The source described the meeting as “positive and important.”

Kallas said that the top European diplomats discussed with Mirzoyan “how we can further strengthen Armenia’s resilience and economic diversification.”

“The EU is already working on a major economic support package to help Armenia withstand Russia’s unfair trade restrictions,” she told reporters.

Kallas and some EU foreign ministers welcomed the official results of Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary elections that gave victory to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party.