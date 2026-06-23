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Will the Results of the June 7 Elections Ever Be Finalized?

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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The absence of a credible, nationally recognized supervisory institution renders the political atmosphere in Armenia unhealthy.

The national elections of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia took place on June 7 in an unprecedentedly tense atmosphere.

The central message of ​​our pre-election statements was to keep the voting public aware that, especially in the case of these current elections, the outcome is not simply the election of a government with one or another political orientation. Rather, the outcome of the elections will determine the fundamental changes to be adopted in the national character of our homeland for many years to come.

The focus of all the countless discussions and analyses was clear. One side, led by the Civil Contract, used as its main promise to convince the voters that its primary policy was to ensure peace in Armenia, at the cost of making every concession to Turkey and Azerbaijan. The other side, adhering to our traditional national values ​​and sanctities, and the defense of the state, among its priorities, also promised a peace, which, however, would also preserve the dignity of the Armenian people.

It was under these conditions that the elections took place.

While in every place and in every country, in the course of elections, some small number of electoral violations inevitably occur, what occurred in Armenia was totally unacceptable.

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This article is neither the place to present the unusually long and detailed list of violations of internationally accepted electoral standards committed throughout the entire process of holding these elections, nor is there space enough here to do so. It is a fact, however, and we can confirm without exaggeration, that following the elections, both the outgoing government, which today presents itself as the party that secured the majority of votes, and the collective of opposition parties, are accusing and qualifying each other as the party that committed the most extreme and widespread electoral violations.

This extreme situation is simply unacceptable for the Armenian people, especially considering, as we have underlined, the fateful nature of the current elections. So, to start with, in order to exclude any partisan position, we are led to conclude that these elections are invalid. However, let it also be definitely known that when, and if ever, the true facts are revealed, we and the entire Armenian people are ready to bring our unwavering harsh condemnation to the guilty parties, whichever they may be.

In civilized countries, electoral violations are immediately subjected, with very few possible exceptions, to the scrutiny of politically unquestionable, balanced election-supervising bodies accepted by all, and in the end, the final results announced are not disputed.

That is why it is outright shameful, revolting and condemnable that, contrary to the great promises of democracy and justice in our modern Armenia, the aforementioned politically balanced and unquestionably accepted supervisory bodies worthy and expected of a civilized country, are clearly absent.

Indeed, in today’s Armenia, it is now common knowledge that the two bodies that are supposed to be “impartial” and “respectable” – the Central Electoral Commission, and above that, the Constitutional Court – although both formally and supposedly independent, are practically and openly subordinate to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Civil Contract.

As an inevitable consequence, today, weeks after June 7, for the general public of Armenia, all election results are considered disputable for one reason or another.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: elections

In any case, in order to be able to go a few steps further in this presentation, we will focus today on only one current case of heated controversy as a concrete example of arbitrariness. Indeed, in the current uneasy general situation, where there is still almost no real final agreement on the election numbers, perhaps we can consider the following picture, as initially accepted of the mandates, as the closest thing to the final figures for the parties receiving the most votes, apart from one major objection. The Civil Contract had received 61 seats, the Strong Armenia alliance 29, and the Armenia Alliance 12. The main subject of current debate is the Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK)’s 5 seats. Indeed the Central Electoral Commission, supposedly suddenly having “discovered” that a few dozen votes were missing from the thousands of votes received by the BHK, considered void those few dozen votes of the BHK and “in accordance with the electoral law” decided to completely cancel the BHK’s 5 seats and also transfer 4 of the latter to the Civil Contract.

For the Central Electoral Commission, this indecent application of the current convoluted constitutional laws of Armenia has a fateful consequence, because the new government to be formed, which in any case has not received an absolute constitutional majority, having unjustly taken over these mandates from the BHK, will apparently have certain constitutional rights to appoint directly subordinate candidates to important positions, especially in the fields of justice and defense.

That is why the unjust and complete cancellation of the abovementioned mandates of the Prosperous Armenia Party is the primary subject of today’s debates, although as we mentioned, the movement to declare the entire election invalid has already gained great momentum.

Therefore, today the political atmosphere in Armenia is clearly extremely troubled.

Concluding our overview of this brief discussion of the election results, we regret to note that after an unprecedented period of 35 years of independence, the political administration in Armenia today is still in a clearly primitive and unacceptable state.

The worldwide Armenian diaspora, given its powerless position, is just following the explosive political developments that are taking new forms in Armenia every day.

Clearly, Armenia has not yet grasped the meaning of true democracy. The latter is merely a word used by the authorities to gain sympathy in domestic and foreign circles. However, the reality behind it is different and cannot be hidden for long.

The most important question for the Armenian people today is that if the June 7 elections, due to countless electoral violations, failed to transform the country’s internal political atmosphere to one of constructive calm, what other means exist to inspire hope, at least to some extent, and to at least permit taking a few steps towards that goal so necessary for our nation.

Although this may be considered wishful thinking by some, we can optimistically propose one possibility, as a first and great step of national cooperation in our history, counting on the sincere and idealistic willingness of all, the formation of an Emergency and Independent Commission for the Evaluation of the June 7 Elections as soon as possible. The latter would encompass highly qualified groups and individuals who enjoy the trust of the general public, especially in Armenia, as well as in the diaspora. This commission should be given the extremely difficult mandate of conducting a substantive examination of all the data and violations of the June 7 elections and determining the methods of their revision. In the event of this becoming impossible, then following successful international examples, a fundamental reform of the electoral rules, acceptable to all, should be formulated, so that the country of Armenia can organize new and acceptable elections under peaceful conditions within the next one or two years, with fair and indisputable results expected.

Please do not be hasty in greeting this proposal with a grin. We know that this solution is very difficult to implement and will also be considered dreaming by many “smart” circles and individuals. Therefore, when people get ready to reject this proposal, it is expected that a better, workable version of a solution be proposed instead, in which case we are ready to give it our full support.

The main point, dear compatriots, is that the current situation of a post-election politically uncivilized Armenia is unacceptable. To say the least, it is a great shame for us.

Armenia cannot be allowed to continue to languish, stuck in its current primitive political administrative practices.

The Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Coordinated Press

June 22, 2026

(The above editorial has been translated from the Armenian original.)

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