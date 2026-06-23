Will the Results of the June 7 Elections Ever Be Finalized?

In any case, in order to be able to go a few steps further in this presentation, we will focus today on only one current case of heated controversy as a concrete example of arbitrariness. Indeed, in the current uneasy general situation, where there is still almost no real final agreement on the election numbers, perhaps we can consider the following picture, as initially accepted of the mandates, as the closest thing to the final figures for the parties receiving the most votes, apart from one major objection. The Civil Contract had received 61 seats, the Strong Armenia alliance 29, and the Armenia Alliance 12. The main subject of current debate is the Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK)’s 5 seats. Indeed the Central Electoral Commission, supposedly suddenly having “discovered” that a few dozen votes were missing from the thousands of votes received by the BHK, considered void those few dozen votes of the BHK and “in accordance with the electoral law” decided to completely cancel the BHK’s 5 seats and also transfer 4 of the latter to the Civil Contract.

For the Central Electoral Commission, this indecent application of the current convoluted constitutional laws of Armenia has a fateful consequence, because the new government to be formed, which in any case has not received an absolute constitutional majority, having unjustly taken over these mandates from the BHK, will apparently have certain constitutional rights to appoint directly subordinate candidates to important positions, especially in the fields of justice and defense.

That is why the unjust and complete cancellation of the abovementioned mandates of the Prosperous Armenia Party is the primary subject of today’s debates, although as we mentioned, the movement to declare the entire election invalid has already gained great momentum.

Therefore, today the political atmosphere in Armenia is clearly extremely troubled.

Concluding our overview of this brief discussion of the election results, we regret to note that after an unprecedented period of 35 years of independence, the political administration in Armenia today is still in a clearly primitive and unacceptable state.

The worldwide Armenian diaspora, given its powerless position, is just following the explosive political developments that are taking new forms in Armenia every day.

Clearly, Armenia has not yet grasped the meaning of true democracy. The latter is merely a word used by the authorities to gain sympathy in domestic and foreign circles. However, the reality behind it is different and cannot be hidden for long.

The most important question for the Armenian people today is that if the June 7 elections, due to countless electoral violations, failed to transform the country’s internal political atmosphere to one of constructive calm, what other means exist to inspire hope, at least to some extent, and to at least permit taking a few steps towards that goal so necessary for our nation.

Although this may be considered wishful thinking by some, we can optimistically propose one possibility, as a first and great step of national cooperation in our history, counting on the sincere and idealistic willingness of all, the formation of an Emergency and Independent Commission for the Evaluation of the June 7 Elections as soon as possible. The latter would encompass highly qualified groups and individuals who enjoy the trust of the general public, especially in Armenia, as well as in the diaspora. This commission should be given the extremely difficult mandate of conducting a substantive examination of all the data and violations of the June 7 elections and determining the methods of their revision. In the event of this becoming impossible, then following successful international examples, a fundamental reform of the electoral rules, acceptable to all, should be formulated, so that the country of Armenia can organize new and acceptable elections under peaceful conditions within the next one or two years, with fair and indisputable results expected.

Please do not be hasty in greeting this proposal with a grin. We know that this solution is very difficult to implement and will also be considered dreaming by many “smart” circles and individuals. Therefore, when people get ready to reject this proposal, it is expected that a better, workable version of a solution be proposed instead, in which case we are ready to give it our full support.

The main point, dear compatriots, is that the current situation of a post-election politically uncivilized Armenia is unacceptable. To say the least, it is a great shame for us.

Armenia cannot be allowed to continue to languish, stuck in its current primitive political administrative practices.

The Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Coordinated Press

June 22, 2026

(The above editorial has been translated from the Armenian original.)