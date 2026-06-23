Will the Results of the June 7 Elections Ever Be Finalized?

The absence of a credible, nationally recognized supervisory institution renders the political atmosphere in Armenia unhealthy.
The national elections of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia took place on June 7 in an unprecedentedly tense atmosphere.
The central message of our pre-election statements was to keep the voting public aware that, especially in the case of these current elections, the outcome is not simply the election of a government with one or another political orientation. Rather, the outcome of the elections will determine the fundamental changes to be adopted in the national character of our homeland for many years to come.
The focus of all the countless discussions and analyses was clear. One side, led by the Civil Contract, used as its main promise to convince the voters that its primary policy was to ensure peace in Armenia, at the cost of making every concession to Turkey and Azerbaijan. The other side, adhering to our traditional national values and sanctities, and the defense of the state, among its priorities, also promised a peace, which, however, would also preserve the dignity of the Armenian people.
It was under these conditions that the elections took place.
While in every place and in every country, in the course of elections, some small number of electoral violations inevitably occur, what occurred in Armenia was totally unacceptable.