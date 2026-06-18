Karen Kornienko: On Music, Beauty, and Armenian Roots

YEREVAN-MOSCOW — Karen Sergeyevich Kornienko (born in 1974 in Astrakhan) is a Russian pianist and composer-transcriber. He graduated from a music school in Dnepropetrovsk and, at the age of 15, moved to Moscow to continue his education. He studied at the Academic Music College attached to the Moscow Conservatory, first in the theory department and later in the piano department. In 1993, he entered the Moscow Conservatory, where he refined his skills under Evgeny Malinin and Vera Gornostayeva. He is a prizewinner of the First and Second International A. Scriabin Competitions (1995, 2000) and the Grand Prix winner of the Second International S. Rachmaninoff Competition (1997). Following these successes, he performed as a soloist with the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic and toured extensively in many countries.
An important part of his repertoire consists of his own piano transcriptions of symphonic and operatic masterpieces. Among his best-known works are piano suites based on the music of Tchaikovsky and other original arrangements.
More information about Kornienko can be found on his official website: https://www.karenkornienko.ru
Dear Karen, you are known not only as a pianist but also as the author of piano transcriptions. In your work on a composition, what comes first: fidelity to the original or the creation of a new artistic image?
The original is certainly primary for me. People should recognize the music of the original, but that does not exclude creating something entirely new. When I composed my transcriptions, my foremost goal was to create, through pianistic means, the illusion of orchestral sound and, at the same time, to reveal aspects of the music that are beyond the capabilities of an orchestra. This primarily concerns agogics and various musical subtleties. An orchestra, even the finest one, is still a very large musical organism, and for it to function properly, one must accept numerous limitations that even the greatest conductors can hardly overcome. At the piano, however, you are both conductor and orchestra.
Let me give an example. I have performed Rachmaninoff’s concertos with orchestras many times. I begin the Second Concerto at a rather restrained tempo, but soon move forward quite significantly. More than once, it happened that during rehearsals we worked carefully on this acceleration, yet in the concert the guest conductor was unable to “move” the orchestra, and they continued playing the principal theme of the first movement at the initial tempo throughout.