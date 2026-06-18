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Karen Kornienko
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureInternational

Karen Kornienko: On Music, Beauty, and Armenian Roots

by
Artsvi Bakhchinyan
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YEREVAN-MOSCOW — Karen Sergeyevich Kornienko (born in 1974 in Astrakhan) is a Russian pianist and composer-transcriber. He graduated from a music school in Dnepropetrovsk and, at the age of 15, moved to Moscow to continue his education. He studied at the Academic Music College attached to the Moscow Conservatory, first in the theory department and later in the piano department. In 1993, he entered the Moscow Conservatory, where he refined his skills under Evgeny Malinin and Vera Gornostayeva. He is a prizewinner of the First and Second International A. Scriabin Competitions (1995, 2000) and the Grand Prix winner of the Second International S. Rachmaninoff Competition (1997). Following these successes, he performed as a soloist with the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic and toured extensively in many countries.

An important part of his repertoire consists of his own piano transcriptions of symphonic and operatic masterpieces. Among his best-known works are piano suites based on the music of Tchaikovsky and other original arrangements.

More information about Kornienko can be found on his official website: https://www.karenkornienko.ru

Dear Karen, you are known not only as a pianist but also as the author of piano transcriptions. In your work on a composition, what comes first: fidelity to the original or the creation of a new artistic image?

The original is certainly primary for me. People should recognize the music of the original, but that does not exclude creating something entirely new. When I composed my transcriptions, my foremost goal was to create, through pianistic means, the illusion of orchestral sound and, at the same time, to reveal aspects of the music that are beyond the capabilities of an orchestra. This primarily concerns agogics and various musical subtleties. An orchestra, even the finest one, is still a very large musical organism, and for it to function properly, one must accept numerous limitations that even the greatest conductors can hardly overcome. At the piano, however, you are both conductor and orchestra.

Let me give an example. I have performed Rachmaninoff’s concertos with orchestras many times. I begin the Second Concerto at a rather restrained tempo, but soon move forward quite significantly. More than once, it happened that during rehearsals we worked carefully on this acceleration, yet in the concert the guest conductor was unable to “move” the orchestra, and they continued playing the principal theme of the first movement at the initial tempo throughout.

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Another aspect can be illustrated by Tchaikovsky’s Waltz of the Flowers. Its principal theme returns many times. In an orchestra, this works perfectly well, but on the piano, it is impossible to play the same theme identically ten times without boring everyone to death. Therefore, each new appearance of the theme becomes a new variation. In my arrangements of Tchaikovsky’s magnificent ballet waltzes there is a great deal of my own music, but I tried to write it in such a way that there would be no dissonance or eclecticism. The listener should hear Tchaikovsky, and specifically the Waltz of the Flowers, not something different and incomprehensible.

Have you ever changed your interpretation of a work because of a life experience? Could you give an example?

I would say that, under the influence of my life experience and, even more so, my religious convictions, I have stopped performing certain works that once frequently appeared in my concert programs. One example is Mephisto Waltz by Franz Liszt. I even created my own arrangement of this remarkable piece, combining the piano and orchestral versions. However, now that the Lord God occupies the foremost place in my life, excessive attention to the devil contradicts my convictions, which are based on the principles of the Orthodox faith. I try to select for my concert programs only music that is beneficial to the soul. Many people believe that every classical work is beautiful, but I do not think this is so. For me, beautiful music is music in which there is no spiritual substitution, where evil is not elevated almost to the level of virtue and where there is no fascination with evil, as, for example, in the music of Richard Wagner or Alexander Scriabin.

Incidentally, in my youth I was deeply fascinated by Scriabin’s work, but today I retain in my repertoire mainly his early compositions, written before he made what I consider to be his final spiritual choice and embarked on the path of Satanism. Beethoven is a different matter. For me, he resembles the biblical Jacob, who wrestled with God. He struggled for half his life. Yet in the complete silence of his deafness, he ultimately beheld the Divine Light that shines through the music of his late sonatas. Everything in his work is sincere and genuine. There is no deceit in his music.

This concert season at the Moscow House of Music, you performed a program entitled “The Embodiment of Beauty.” What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty is a wondrous quality of God’s creations that inspires us with admiration, tenderness, joy, and praise for God. Human beings can also create beauty, but only in co-creation with God. In essence, it is God who creates beauty through a person, because every human being bears the image of God. Through this divine image, a person perceives beauty and, through it, comes into contact with the Spirit of God, restoring, at least for a time, the connection that has been lost. That is why Fyodor Dostoevsky wrote: “Beauty will save the world.”

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Unfortunately, especially in our own time, the concept of beauty is distorted by human passions, increasingly cultivated by the enemy of mankind—the devil. As a result, the opposite of beauty emerges: ugliness. It arises when, instead of maintaining a connection with God, a person attaches himself to the devil, who himself was transformed from a beautiful angel into something vile because of envy.

By creating ugly works, a person, in effect, worships the devil, who passionately desires such worship. People are constantly being persuaded that ugliness is beauty. We are continually presented with counterfeits: musical compositions that are impossible to listen to, paintings that are impossible to look at, dreadful sculptures, buildings, clothing, and much more. The devil wishes us to drown in this ugliness, but he will not succeed, because the aspiration toward true beauty can never be completely eradicated. The image of God is implanted in every human being from the beginning, and beauty will save the world.

In a truly transcendent performance, does your sense of time disappear?

An interesting question! Have I ever experienced truly transcendent performances? That is not for me to judge. Sometimes you look at a pianist: his eyes are lifted to heaven, his gestures are beautiful and expressive, yet all the while he is quietly counting note values, and everything is carefully planned and calculated! Great is this mystery…

Time itself is a very relative thing. Ideally, during a concert it should pass unnoticed for the listener, but that depends on the energy the performer communicates to the audience. Every piece of music has its own sense of time, and one should feel it rather than step outside it and forget to return.

As for the transcendent in music and in art generally, this is a very important subject. The moment a musician enters the realm of the transcendent, he becomes aware that certain forces “not of this world” begin to participate in the process of music-making. Unexplainable things happen. “How did I play like that? How did that happen?” the musician asks himself.

And here, in my opinion, lies the greatest danger for a creative person. At that moment he must choose either to attribute everything to himself—great and wonderful as he is—or quietly thank God for having experienced it. Or, if it was not from God (which is also entirely possible), ask to be delivered from it so as not to harm his soul. The first path leads to pride; the second, to humility.

Your name and appearance suggest Armenian roots. Could you tell us more about them?

My grandfather, whose family name was Igitov (Igityan), came from the Armenian community of Astrakhan. My two grandmothers were Russian, and my other grandfather was Ukrainian. Although only one quarter of my ancestry is Armenian, there was a cult of everything Armenian in our family when I was growing up.

My grandfather spoke Armenian, and my father also knew some Armenian. He learned it specifically so that he could travel to Armenia and converse there in Armenian, and my parents always remembered their trip to Armenia with great affection.

Let me tell you a childhood story. I was playing the fairy-tale game Teremok (The Little House) with my parents. You remember it: “I’m Mousey-Wousey, and I’m Froggy-Woggy. Who might you be?” When my turn came, I immediately answered: “And I am an Armenian!” That’s how it was (laughs).

When I received my passport at the age of sixteen, already studying in Moscow, I wrote “Armenian” in the nationality line (there was such a line in Soviet passports).

By the way, my teacher at the music college affiliated with the conservatory, Galina Nikolayevna Yeghiazarova, was 100% Armenian! She was born and raised in Baku; now lives in Spain.

How familiar are you with Armenian music? Have you ever performed piano works by Armenian composers?

In my youth I greatly admired the Piano Concerto of Aram Khachaturian. I learned it, although unfortunately I never performed it on stage.

I have long wanted to make an arrangement of the Adagio from his ballet “Spartacus, “but so far that idea has not yet been realized. God willing, I shall do it. Perhaps one could even create an entire suite based on the music of “Spartacus.”

The famous Nocturne by Arno Babajanian could also be arranged beautifully; I can already hear it in my own transcription.

Incidentally, I remember that in the spring of 1989, when I was a first-year student at the Dnepropetrovsk Music College, my parents brought me to Moscow for consultations. At the time I was composing extensively and imagined my future as that of a composer. We were fortunate enough to meet Karen Khachaturian, the son of Aram Khachaturian and my namesake. He told my parents: “If you want your boy to achieve something, transfer him from Dnepropetrovsk to Moscow, to the College attached to the Conservatory.” To me he said: “Develop your piano technique. You will become a pianist; you have excellent gifts.” His words proved prophetic. We followed Karen Aramovich’s advice. I was admitted directly to the second year of the theory department at the Merzlyakov School. Once in Moscow, however, I stopped composing. I did not want to become a theorist, so in my third year I combined studies in both the theory and piano departments and eventually graduated as a pianist.

My compositional aspirations were transformed into the creation of piano transcriptions. I returned to composing only in mature years. At first I wrote variations on famous themes alongside my transcriptions, and later I began composing original piano pieces and sacred chants for church worship.

Thank you for this conversation, dear Karen. I hope to see you on the Yerevan stage in the near future.

I would be delighted if such an invitation were to come!

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