Guardians of Memory: Why the Zoryan Institute Must Be Secured for Future Generations

By Bedross Der Matossian

It was in the early 1990s that my interest in the Armenian Genocide, late Ottoman history, and the study of mass violence first began to take shape. At that time, without access to the internet or a personal computer, the university library became my gateway to the world of genocide scholarship. As an undergraduate at the Hebrew University, I spent countless hours sifting through books on the Armenian Genocide. It soon became clear that many of the most influential works in the field were the product of the Zoryan Institute and, in particular, the scholarship of its research director, Prof. Vahakn N. Dadrian. Often called the architect of Armenian Genocide studies in Western academia, Dadrian’s groundbreaking work was possible only through the steadfast support, resources, and vision of the Zoryan Institute.

For those unfamiliar with it, the Zoryan Institute of Canada is a registered non-profit organization — and a uniquely important one. It is dedicated to advancing rigorous scholarship and fostering public awareness around genocide, human rights, and diaspora studies. Crucially, the Institute operates independently, free from political, governmental or religious influence. This independence safeguards the integrity and credibility of its mission. In an era when denial, distortion, and the erosion of historical truth threaten our collective moral compass, the Zoryan Institute stands as a vital bulwark for human dignity and social justice.

Zoryan conducts comparative and multidisciplinary research on genocides and gross human rights violations worldwide — from the Holocaust and the Armenian Genocide to the Cambodian and Rwandan genocides. Its work has shaped the very foundations of genocide and human rights scholarship, influencing educators, policymakers, and civil society. But Zoryan’s impact extends even further. As home to the International Institute of Diaspora Studies (IIDS), the Institute is also a leading center for understanding how dispersed communities preserve identity, form transnational networks, and shape cultural and political landscapes across borders.

One of its most visionary initiatives is the Genocide and Human Rights University Program (GHRUP), a highly respected graduate-level summer course that has trained hundreds of emerging scholars and educators from around the world. Many of today’s leading voices in genocide studies trace their academic origins to this transformative program. Zoryan has also developed high-school genocide education initiatives in partnership with the Ontario Ministry of Education, equipping young people with the tools to understand equity, tolerance, and the consequences of dehumanization. These programs — taught in schools across Canada and beyond — help cultivate informed, empathetic global citizens.

Zoryan is also a guardian of memory. It maintains one of the largest collections of Armenian Genocide survivor testimonies and continues to expand its oral history archives through projects such as the 44-Day Artsakh War Oral History Project. Past efforts include documenting the experiences of Syrian-Armenian refugees rebuilding their lives in Canada — records that will serve generations of scholars, educators, and community members.