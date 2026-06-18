EP Lawmakers Push to Harden Turkey Report over Human Rights Violations and Pressure on Opposition

ANKARA (Stockholm Center for Freedom) — European Parliament (EP) lawmakers from several political groups are seeking sharper criticism of Turkey’s rule-of-law and human rights record before a vote this week on an EP report expected to say Ankara’s European Union accession path remains blocked by democratic backsliding, judicial interference and pressure on the opposition.
According to the Bianet news website, the proposed amendments would toughen the report’s language on prosecutions of opposition figures, the removal of elected mayors, media freedom and Turkey’s ties with Hamas.
They also show that criticism of Ankara comes from different political directions: liberal, socialist and green lawmakers focus heavily on democratic backsliding and judicial pressure, while right-wing groups emphasize issues including EU funding, migration, Hamas, Cyprus and ending accession talks.
The push came on June 16, one day before the scheduled vote on the European Parliament’s “Report on the 2025 Commission report on Türkiye,” a nonbinding text prepared by the parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee in response to the European Commission’s annual assessment of Turkey, on June 17. However, the report carries political weight because it sets out the EP’s position on Turkey’s long-stalled EU membership bid and on whether closer EU-Turkey cooperation should remain tied to democratic reforms.
Turkey rejected the European Commission’s underlying 2025 report as biased, saying its criticism of the judiciary, fundamental rights and domestic political developments was prejudiced and unfounded. Turkish officials have also criticized parts of the European Parliament process, including proposed sanctions language targeting senior officials.
The core report says Turkey’s accession process cannot move forward under current conditions, citing continued deterioration in the rule of law, fundamental rights and judicial independence. Several amendments seek to sharpen that language, arguing that EU-Turkey relations cannot be normalized outside a framework based on democracy, rights and the rule of law.