East Coast Armenian Community Gathers to Support Armenian EyeCare Project’s Sight Saving Mission

LEXINGTON, Mass. — In May, more than two dozen supporters gathered at the Lexington home of Harry Glorikian and Katrina Menzigian for an intimate event highlighting the ongoing impact of Armenian EyeCare Project (AECP). Hosted in a warm and welcoming setting, guests enjoyed traditional Armenian cuisine and fine wine donated by the Khachen Wines before hearing a presentation from AECP Vice President, Dr. John Hovanesian.

The evening opened with a video from AECP Founder and President Dr. Roger Ohanesian, who welcomed the guests and paid special tribute to longtime supporter Leon Semonian, who is celebrating his 95th birthday this year. Adding a touch of humor, Hovanesian noted that he and the host Harry Glorikian proudly belong to the “exclusive club of BABE: Bald Armenians with Blue Eyes.”

In his remarks, Hovanesian reflected on the organization’s 33-year journey, beginning with volunteer physicians traveling to Armenia at their own expense to provide urgently needed care. Over time, AECP’s work evolved into a comprehensive, capacity‑building model that has trained Armenia’s ophthalmologists to become national leaders in their field.

He highlighted several milestones, including:

* The Mobile Eye Hospital, which has delivered free, high‑quality care to rural and underserved communities for more than two decades.

* The near‑elimination of retinopathy of prematurity in Armenia under the leadership of Dr. Tom Lee.