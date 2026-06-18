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From left, Dr. John Hovanesian, Leon Semonian and Paul Semonian
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

East Coast Armenian Community Gathers to Support Armenian EyeCare Project’s Sight Saving Mission

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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LEXINGTON, Mass. — In May, more than two dozen supporters gathered at the Lexington home of Harry Glorikian and Katrina Menzigian for an intimate event highlighting the ongoing impact of Armenian EyeCare Project (AECP). Hosted in a warm and welcoming setting, guests enjoyed traditional Armenian cuisine and fine wine donated by the Khachen Wines before hearing a presentation from AECP Vice President, Dr. John Hovanesian.

The evening opened with a video from AECP Founder and President Dr. Roger Ohanesian, who welcomed the guests and paid special tribute to longtime supporter Leon Semonian, who is celebrating his 95th birthday this year. Adding a touch of humor, Hovanesian noted that he and the host Harry Glorikian proudly belong to the “exclusive club of BABE: Bald Armenians with Blue Eyes.”

In his remarks, Hovanesian reflected on the organization’s 33-year journey, beginning with volunteer physicians traveling to Armenia at their own expense to provide urgently needed care. Over time, AECP’s work evolved into a comprehensive, capacity‑building model that has trained Armenia’s ophthalmologists to become national leaders in their field.

He highlighted several milestones, including:

* The Mobile Eye Hospital, which has delivered free, high‑quality care to rural and underserved communities for more than two decades.

* The near‑elimination of retinopathy of prematurity in Armenia under the leadership of Dr. Tom Lee.

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* The establishment of ten regional eye clinics and diagnostic centers, bringing advanced ophthalmic services closer to patients who previously traveled long distances for specialty care.

* A sustainable financial model in which regional centers are operated by local physicians, allowing revenue from paying patients to support care for those who cannot afford it.

Dr. John Hovanesian (left, standing) and Mrs. Tanya Hovanesian (right, sitting) with event attendees

The evening concluded with a video featuring one of AECP’s young patients whose sight and future were restored through timely intervention. The story served as a powerful reminder of the human impact behind AECP’s mission to fight blindness and deliver compassionate, sight‑saving care across Armenia.

The Lexington gathering underscored the commitment of the Armenian‑American community and friends of Armenia who believe in expanding access to sight‑saving care. AECP welcomes all who wish to join this movement.

For more information about AECP’s programs or to support its mission, visit www.eyecareproject.com.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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