Despite Heated Campaign, Many Chose to Not Vote

After a tense election season, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has released initial results for the number of seats in parliament:
Civil Contract (Nikol Pashinyan) 64 seats
Strong Armenia (Samvel Karapetyan) 29 seats
Armenia Alliance (Robert Kocharyan) 12 seats
Although the election results have already been announced, the tension continues to simmer in and around Armenia. “If Pashinyan doesn’t leave, it will be bad, very bad,” said former President Rober Kocharyan. In turn, Pashinyan has threatened Kocharyan, as well as opposition candidates and oligarchs Samvel Karapetyan, and Gagik Tsarukyan with decades in prison.
At the same time, “warnings” are being sounded from Moscow that Armenia cannot sit in two chairs simultaneously, directly saying that it must choose the West or Russia. While Russia is blocking Armenian goods from its market, Armenia exported its first shipment of flowers to Latvia and Ukraine. The villagers are now worried about their apricot crop, which might rot without a Russian market.