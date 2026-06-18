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Governor Maura Healey of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Anna Afeyan, Dr. Noubar Afeyan, Armenian Assembly Honorees and Co-Chairs, Senator Edward Markey (D-MA)
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Armenian Assembly Honors Longtime Leaders and Staff at Boston Celebration

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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BOSTON — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) held its Celebration of Service weekend here on June 5 and June 6, honoring Dr. Rouben Adalian, Bryan Ardouny, Anthony Barsamian, Mary Garabadian, Van Z. Krikorian and Carolyn Mugar with the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of more than 25 years of service each to the Assembly. The weekend brought together Armenian American leaders, supporters and friends to honor exceptional service and celebrate our shared commitment to the community.

Jim Kalustian and Nicole Babikian Hajjar address community members and guests at Armenian Heritage Park

The weekend opened on Friday, with a program at the Armenian Heritage Park on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. The landmark is dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide, the contributions of Armenian Americans to Boston and the nation and the diversity and resilience of all immigrant communities that have been welcomed in Massachusetts.

The program was organized by the Armenian Heritage Foundation, of which the Assembly serves as a foundation board member, with remarks delivered by Foundation Chair Jim Kalustian and Celebration of Service Committee Member and Assembly Terjenian-Thomas intern alumni parent Nicole Babikian Hajjar.

Honorees (l-r): Anthony J. Barsamian, Van Z. Krikorian, Carolyn G. Mugar, Dr. Rouben Adalian, Bryan Ardouny, Mary Garabadian

The evening continued with a Sponsors’ Reception for Assembly Members, supporters and guests, where Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) made a special appearance and was joined by French National Assembly Deputy, Astrid Panosyan-Bouvet. Assembly Co-Chairs Talin Yacoubian and Oscar Tatosian spoke as well.

On Saturday evening, Assembly Members, supporters and guests filled the Artists for Humanity EpiCenter for the Celebration of Service. The program was co-hosted by Dr. Henry Ben Morgenthau IV, great-grandson of Ambassador Henry Morgenthau and Kristina Ayanian, Market Site Reporter for NASDAQ.

Governor of the Commonwealth Maura Healey, the first woman elected Governor in Massachusetts history and who was the only sitting governor to have called on then-President Biden to end Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh, opened the evening with reflections on her close relations with the Massachusetts Armenian community. Assembly Board Co-Chair Talin Yacoubian addressed guests, followed by a world music performance by the Secret Trio — Ara Dinkjian, Ismail Lumanovski and Tamer Pınarbası.

Dr. Henry Ben Morgenthau IV and Kristina Ayanian emcee the Armenian Assembly Celebration of Service

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Tatosian and Yacoubian presented the Distinguished Service Award to Board honorees Anthony J. Barsamian, Immediate Past Co-Chair; Van Z. Krikorian, Chair Emeritus; and Carolyn G. Mugar, President Emerita. Staff honorees Dr. Rouben Adalian, director of the Armenian National Institute; Bryan Ardouny, executive director; and Mary Garabadian, archivist, were presented by their fellow honorees in turn. The awards ceremony concluded with remarks by Assembly Life Trustees Anna Afeyan and Dr. Noubar Afeyan, in tribute to the honorees and their valued contributions.

Video messages were shared by Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Ambassador Edward Djerejian, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Syria and Israel and as Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

From left, Tamar O’Brien Barsamian, The Secret Trio, Susanna Kharatyan, Amb. Edward Djerejian, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MA)

Following dinner, Tamar O’Brien Barsamian, a 2018 alumna of the Assembly’s Terjenian-Thomas Internship Program and a third-year law student at the University of Maine School of Law, offered remarks. The program also featured a tribute to the Assembly’s Advocacy Summit Scholarship initiative, which has grown from a pilot class of 20 students in 2024 to 130 scholars in 2026. Susanna Kharatyan, Assembly Terjenian-Thomas Internship Program alumna and three-time Advocacy Summit Scholar, currently pursuing dual master’s degrees from Harvard Divinity School and the Fletcher School of Diplomacy at Tufts University, addressed the gathering. Assembly Co-Chair Oscar Tatosian’s closing remarks concluded the celebratory evening.

The evening festivities continued with traditional Armenian music and dancing with the Mal Barsamian Ensemble — Mal Barsamian, Bruce Gigarjian and Jason Naroian — joined by Ara Dinkjian. Young Professional attendees joined the Hye House Boston Kickoff Kef, held in partnership with the Armenia Tree Project, for more music and dancing late into the night.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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