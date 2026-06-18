Armenian Assembly Honors Longtime Leaders and Staff at Boston Celebration

BOSTON — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) held its Celebration of Service weekend here on June 5 and June 6, honoring Dr. Rouben Adalian, Bryan Ardouny, Anthony Barsamian, Mary Garabadian, Van Z. Krikorian and Carolyn Mugar with the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of more than 25 years of service each to the Assembly. The weekend brought together Armenian American leaders, supporters and friends to honor exceptional service and celebrate our shared commitment to the community.

The weekend opened on Friday, with a program at the Armenian Heritage Park on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. The landmark is dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide, the contributions of Armenian Americans to Boston and the nation and the diversity and resilience of all immigrant communities that have been welcomed in Massachusetts.

The program was organized by the Armenian Heritage Foundation, of which the Assembly serves as a foundation board member, with remarks delivered by Foundation Chair Jim Kalustian and Celebration of Service Committee Member and Assembly Terjenian-Thomas intern alumni parent Nicole Babikian Hajjar.

The evening continued with a Sponsors’ Reception for Assembly Members, supporters and guests, where Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) made a special appearance and was joined by French National Assembly Deputy, Astrid Panosyan-Bouvet. Assembly Co-Chairs Talin Yacoubian and Oscar Tatosian spoke as well.

On Saturday evening, Assembly Members, supporters and guests filled the Artists for Humanity EpiCenter for the Celebration of Service. The program was co-hosted by Dr. Henry Ben Morgenthau IV, great-grandson of Ambassador Henry Morgenthau and Kristina Ayanian, Market Site Reporter for NASDAQ.

Governor of the Commonwealth Maura Healey, the first woman elected Governor in Massachusetts history and who was the only sitting governor to have called on then-President Biden to end Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh, opened the evening with reflections on her close relations with the Massachusetts Armenian community. Assembly Board Co-Chair Talin Yacoubian addressed guests, followed by a world music performance by the Secret Trio — Ara Dinkjian, Ismail Lumanovski and Tamer Pınarbası.