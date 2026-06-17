Obituary: Archdeacon Charles J. Hardy, Exemplary Servant of the Armenian Church

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Archdeacon Charles (Garabed) J. Hardy (Kherdian), age 86, passed away peacefully at Ascension Hospice in Elk Grove Village, IL on June 15, surrounded by his family.

Chuck was born in Racine on August 18, 1939, to the late Jacob (Hagop) and Blanche (Baydsar), nee Demirjian, Hardy. He married the former Araxie Djiknavorian on July 3, 1966 with anticipation of their 60th wedding anniversary this July. In his early years, and with the encouragement of his parents he became an accomplished musician and Armenian dancer performing frequently at various Armenian functions. Losing both his parents at an early age, he was determined to carry on their dedication to the Armenian Church and to the community.

Chuck graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh and later earned a master’s degree in library science from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. He taught in the Kenosha Unified School System for 33 years and was beloved by his students.

He served at St. Mesrob Armenian Church for over six decades mentoring and training young people to be acolytes, sub-deacons and deacons, with a passion to make certain that there would be properly trained altar servers for years to come. As a senior deacon and in the absence of a full-time priest for many years, Deacon Chuck was given special privileges by then Archbishop Torkom Manoogian to administer holy communion to the sick and dying as well as giving homilies during deacon’s services which he led and also serving as a chaplain in Racine hospitals.

In 2009, Deacon Chuck was presented with the Pontifical Encyclical of Supreme Patriarch of All Armenians Karekin II and was awarded with the St. Nersess Shnorhali (the Graceful) medal. Chuck was also very active in church organizations, serving on the parish council as well as a diocesan delegate, and serving as the chairman of the Heritage Committee for many years.

After relocating to Elk Grove Village he continued to serve at St. James Armenian Church in Evanston, IL and always cherishing the time with family and grandchildren.