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A scene from “Wind in the Sassafras Branches” in Yerevan
Armenia & KarabakhArts & Culture

Gerald Papasian’s ‘Wind in the Sassafras Branches’ Opens in Yerevan

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By A.P.

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

YEREVAN — There are performances that are merely staged. And then there are those that are born. They emerge in the silence of the rehearsal room, through the actors’ relentless searching, the invisible labor of the technical crew, and the stubborn refusal to give up after every setback.

Gerald Papasian directing

Such is the story of “Wind in the Sassafras Branches” at Yerevan’s Henrik Malyan Theater. A new production by Gerald Papasian opened on Yerevan on June 5. Written by French playwright René de Obaldia in the 1960s, it remains a brilliant Western parody that doubles as both a raucous comedy and a profound exploration of human relationships. First staged in 1965, it has since become one of the most beloved comedies in European theater.

Levon Meloyan as Butler and Vahagn Gasparyan, at right, as Partridge-Eye

Here, it is far more than just another production. It has become a shared journey that the entire creative team has travelled together. Director and translator Gerald Papasian has preserved the spirit of the French original — its intellectual, delicate humor that often skirts the edge of the absurd.

Anouche Kalashyan as Pamela

Crucially, the translation never feels literal. It has come alive in Armenian: natural, sharp, contemporary, and completely organic. Here, the humor never settles for easy laughs. It reveals character, mocks time itself, and lays bare human frailty. Every time the audience bursts into laughter, they also catch a glimpse of themselves.

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As a theater expert remarked after the performance: “It was a masterclass in stage directing.”

Mkhitar Avetisyan as Rockefeller

At the center of de Obaldia’s world stands John Emery Rockefeller — a man convinced that oil, money, guns and sheer willpower are enough to solve any problem. The author didn’t choose the Rockefeller surname by accident. It’s a clear nod to the oil baron mythology of American capitalism. The character is both admirable and ridiculous: he emulates the great Rockefeller but frequently ends up in comical situations, becoming a living parody of that legend.

Mkhitar Avetisyan embodies Rockefeller with impressive range — strong yet vulnerable, self-assured yet absurd. It’s a performance you can get angry at and still watch with affection.

Christina Hovakimyan as Caroline

Beside him stands the quiet pillar of the family: his wife, played by Christina Hovakimyan. She is the steadfast inner strength holding the entire household together; without her, everything would have collapsed long ago. Anush Kalashyan brings youthful energy, dreams, and restless vitality to Pamela.

Arman Matevosyan as Tom

Arman Matevosyan creates one of the production’s most endearing characters — the family member who perpetually finds himself in the most awkward situations. Levon Meloyan gives the Doctor a particularly colorful portrayal. In Obaldia’s universe, the doctor has long transcended mere medicine; he is part philosopher, part drinker, and part detached observer, watching the human chaos unfold with quiet amusement.

Samvel Topalyan as Carlos

Then the “cowboy of our hearts” rides in. Samvel Topalyan’s Carlos instantly shifts the atmosphere the moment he appears. He carries every classic Western trait — mysterious past, masculine charm, constant aura of danger. Yet this is where Obaldia’s genius shines: he both builds and dismantles the heroic archetype, making the character vividly, endearingly human.

Vahagn Gasparyan as Partridge-Eye

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Vahagn Gasparyan’s dual roles (“Partridge-Eye and Lynx-Eye”) are multilayered, embodying striking contradictions: sharp predatory instinct on one hand, surprising innocence and insight on the other.

Anahit Petrosyan as Miriam

Anahit Petrosyan’s “whore” refuses to fit classic stereotypes. She is the kind saloon girl, deeply human, compassionate — often more noble than the “respectable” people society looks up to. Once again, de Obaldia flips the script, showing that goodness doesn’t recognize social labels or professions.

One of the production’s greatest strengths is that the actors don’t merely coexist as separate characters. They form a single living organism: a family. And that family begins not on stage, but backstage. The rehearsal process faced what seemed like impossible obstacles: searching for scenic solutions from near nothing, technical difficulties, relentless time pressure, endless changes, exhaustion, and occasional despair. Yet those very struggles became the foundation of the show.

Invisible but essential is the theater technical team the audience rarely sees — lighting designers, sound engineers, stagehands, set builders, costume staff, and the administrative team. Thanks to their work, every evening the stage turns into a small miracle. When everything on stage looks effortless and spontaneous, it means only one thing: an enormous amount of work has been done in the wings.

At the heart of this entire creative world stands Narine Malyan, the artistic director of the Malyan Theatre. The environment she has cultivated over the years proves that theater is not just a building. It is a family united by shared values and a deep love of art.

“Wind in the Sassafras Branches” is a story about madness, family, loss and dreams, and about people who refuse to stop moving forward even when the whistling wind of reality tries to scatter them like leaves. It is a show where you can laugh until tears stream down your face, then realize that beneath the laughter lies a very simple, very human truth. When the performance ends, the audience doesn’t just take away the jokes. They take away the people. Rockefeller. The cowboy. The big-hearted “whore.” The characters full of contradictions. And, most importantly, the feeling that the family they saw on stage truly exists offstage as well.

Perhaps that is the deepest secret of this production. It wasn’t created merely with roles, sets, or text. It was created by people. And when a show is created by people, it stops being just a show. It becomes life.

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