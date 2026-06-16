Gerald Papasian’s ‘Wind in the Sassafras Branches’ Opens in Yerevan

By A.P.

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

YEREVAN — There are performances that are merely staged. And then there are those that are born. They emerge in the silence of the rehearsal room, through the actors’ relentless searching, the invisible labor of the technical crew, and the stubborn refusal to give up after every setback.

Such is the story of “Wind in the Sassafras Branches” at Yerevan’s Henrik Malyan Theater. A new production by Gerald Papasian opened on Yerevan on June 5. Written by French playwright René de Obaldia in the 1960s, it remains a brilliant Western parody that doubles as both a raucous comedy and a profound exploration of human relationships. First staged in 1965, it has since become one of the most beloved comedies in European theater.

Here, it is far more than just another production. It has become a shared journey that the entire creative team has travelled together. Director and translator Gerald Papasian has preserved the spirit of the French original — its intellectual, delicate humor that often skirts the edge of the absurd.

Crucially, the translation never feels literal. It has come alive in Armenian: natural, sharp, contemporary, and completely organic. Here, the humor never settles for easy laughs. It reveals character, mocks time itself, and lays bare human frailty. Every time the audience bursts into laughter, they also catch a glimpse of themselves.