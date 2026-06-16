Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hajiyev Visits Armenia in Historic First

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev, one of the most influential figures in the Azerbaijani government, has conducted his first working visit to Armenia, meeting the secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan. This marks the second time a high-ranking Azerbaijani official has visited Armenia since the initialing of a peace deal in August 2025.

According to identical statements shared by both sides on Sunday, June 14, the two discussed the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan and exchanged views on confidence-building measures between the civil societies of the two countries.

“The importance of sustained bilateral dialogue was underscored in the context of efforts aimed at promoting lasting peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.

The meeting took place in the resort town of Dilijan in Armenia’s Tavush Province. After their discussions, the two also took a walk through the town, a video of which surfaced online.

The two sides also confirmed that the next meeting would take place in Azerbaijan.