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Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev (left) and Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan (right) meet in Armenia on June 14, 2026 (official photo)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hajiyev Visits Armenia in Historic First

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev, one of the most influential figures in the Azerbaijani government, has conducted his first working visit to Armenia, meeting the secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan. This marks the second time a high-ranking Azerbaijani official has visited Armenia since the initialing of a peace deal in August 2025.

According to identical statements shared by both sides on Sunday, June 14, the two discussed the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan and exchanged views on confidence-building measures between the civil societies of the two countries.

“The importance of sustained bilateral dialogue was underscored in the context of efforts aimed at promoting lasting peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.

The meeting took place in the resort town of Dilijan in Armenia’s Tavush Province. After their discussions, the two also took a walk through the town, a video of which surfaced online.

The two sides also confirmed that the next meeting would take place in Azerbaijan.

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Hajiyev’s visit is among the highest-level visits by an Azerbaijani official to Armenia since the two countries initialed the peace treaty in Washington in August 2025. The agreement has yet to be signed as Azerbaijan continues to insist that the Armenian constitution first be amended, claiming that it contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Following the initialing of the treaty in August 2025, the two countries have conducted several reciprocal visits involving officials, civil society representatives, and analysts.

The highest-level exchanges before Hajiyev’s trip were the mutual visits by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, who each chair their country’s border delimitation commissions.

The first mutual visits came in September 2025, shortly after the Washington summit. This was followed by meetings firstly in Azerbaijan’s Gabala in November 2025 and then in Aghveran, Armenia in April 2026.

Aside from Grigoryan, Andranik Simonyan, the chief of the National Security Service (NSS), visited Azerbaijan in September 2025 and participated in the third iteration of the International Security Forum in Baku.

At that time, the Armenian tabloid media Hraparak cited an unnamed “trusted source” as saying that during his visit to Baku, Simonyan handed the Azerbaijani side a list of 10 Armenian detainees whom they requested to be released “within the framework of the normalization of bilateral relations.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Hraparak also published the names of those allegedly on the list, highlighting that the former leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh were not included.

In turn, Azerbaijan reportedly demanded the release of two Syrian nationals,  Muhrab Muhammad al-Shkheir and Yousef Alabed al-Hajj, who were captured during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The release of four Armenians and the Syrian detainees took place months later, in January 2026.

Currently, Azerbaijan holds 19 Armenians in custody, among them former Nagorno-Karabakh political and military leaders.

(This article originally appeared on www.oc-media.org on June 15.)

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