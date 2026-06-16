Armenian Opposition Groups Hint at ‘Further Escalation’ as Final Election Results Are Announced

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

YEREVAN — As the final results of Armenia’s parliamentary elections were tallied, several leading opposition groups have issued a statement suggesting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government is illegitimate, accusing his administration for bearing full responsibility “for any further escalation of the situation.”

According to the final results, the ruling Civil Contract party will hold 64 seats in parliament, while Strong Armenia secured 29 seats and the Armenia Alliance won 12. The opposition Prosperous Armenia party led by tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan has failed to pass the 4 percent threshold required to enter parliament, receiving only 3.9893 percent of the vote.

The final results followed recounts at several hundred polling stations, as well as decisions by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) to invalidate the voting results at three polling stations.

Following the announcement, six opposition groups — the two which cleared the threshold, Prosperous Armenia, Bright Armenia Party, the Armenian National Congress, and the National Democratic Pole Alliance — issued a joint statement declaring that “the results recorded in such conditions cannot serve as a basis for the formation of a legitimate government.”

The statement accused Pashinyan’s administration of bearing full responsibility “for any further escalation of the situation.”