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Officials count votes after the polls close in the June 7 2026 parliamentary elections (photo OC Media/ Mariam Nikuradze)
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenian Opposition Groups Hint at ‘Further Escalation’ as Final Election Results Are Announced

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Arshaluys Barseghyan

YEREVAN — As the final results of Armenia’s parliamentary elections were tallied, several leading opposition groups have issued a statement suggesting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government is illegitimate, accusing his administration for bearing full responsibility “for any further escalation of the situation.”

According to the final results, the ruling Civil Contract party will hold 64 seats in parliament, while Strong Armenia secured 29 seats and the Armenia Alliance won 12. The opposition Prosperous Armenia party led by tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan has failed to pass the 4 percent threshold required to enter parliament, receiving only 3.9893 percent of the vote.

The final results followed recounts at several hundred polling stations, as well as decisions by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) to invalidate the voting results at three polling stations.

Following the announcement, six opposition groups — the two which cleared the threshold, Prosperous Armenia, Bright Armenia Party, the Armenian National Congress, and the National Democratic Pole Alliance — issued a joint statement declaring that “the results recorded in such conditions cannot serve as a basis for the formation of a legitimate government.”

The statement accused Pashinyan’s administration of bearing full responsibility “for any further escalation of the situation.”

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The opposition groups cited what they described as numerous violations, including the detention of opposition figures ahead of the vote, the authorities” use of administrative resources, and the invalidation of results at three polling stations.

At present, it remains unclear whether the two opposition blocs that entered parliament — Strong Armenia and the Armenia Alliance — will accept their mandates. Opposition representatives have indicated that their next step will be to challenge the results before the Constitutional Court.

In turn, the CEC defended its decision not to organize repeat voting in the three affected polling stations, noting that invalidated results do not automatically require a repeat vote. In particular, they highlighted that a partial repeat vote could encourage tactical voting, as voters would already be aware of the broader election results when casting their ballots.

Daniel Ioannisyan, a member of the Independent Observer alliance, criticized the decision. On behalf of the alliance, he called the CEC’s choice not to launch a recount at the polling stations “clearly and manifestly unlawful.”

Following the announcement of the results, opposition supporters staged a protest outside CEC headquarters. According to RFE/RL, one participant, Israel Hakobkokhyan, announced that he was beginning a hunger strike until new elections are held. Hakobkokhyan was wearing a T-shirt bearing a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Separately, Prosperous Armenia leader Gagik Tsarukyan has sued Pashinyan over remarks made during a press briefing in late May, in which the prime minister referred to him as a “criminal,” ‘spy,” and “agent,” among other accusations.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Tsarukyan is seeking 9 million drams ($23,000) in compensation for defamation and insult, as well as a public retraction.

Tsarukyan has also filed a lawsuit against the public broadcaster, seeking a total of 12 million drams ($31,000) in compensation over a report aired during the election campaign. The lawsuit argues that the broadcaster spread false information by suggesting that Prosperous Armenia had been created at the behest of another political force or individual.

At the same time, a number of opposition leaders, including Tsarukyan, Strong Armenia’s Narek Karapetyan, and former President Robert Kocharyan have been barred from leaving Armenia for Russia following the elections.

On Sunday, June 14. a video showing Kocharyan undergoing a passport check at the airport began to circulate. Bagrat Mikoyan, head of Kocharyan’s office, stated that Kocharyan had planned to travel for only three days on personal business and that authorities had “unlawfully blocked” his departure “without any justification.”

“If any bootlicker of Aliyev can even imagine that President Kocharyan might flee the country, they are gravely mistaken. There is only one person who will flee Armenia, and that person is Aliyev’s lapdog (if, of course, he is lucky enough to escape),” Mikoyan said, apparently in reference to Pashinyan.

In turn, Pashinyan published a video message calling on his political opponents not to “rush to pack your bags.”

“I said during the election campaign that you would dream of having the opportunity to flee Armenia, and you would not have it,” Pashinyan said.

Authorities have not publicly clarified the legal grounds on which the departures were reportedly prevented.

Separately, Gohar Vardanyan, a local civil official in the border village of Kirants, said she was pressured to submit a resignation letter after publishing a Facebook post disputing claims that Civil Contract’s strong result in the village reflected local support.

Presenting voting data, Vardanyan argued on June 8 that the outcome was influenced not only by local residents but also by border guards, conscript soldiers, and other voters who do not permanently reside in the village.

“Dear authorities, you don’t give a damn about these people [residents of Kirants]. The only thing that matters to you is showing that the people of Kirants are satisfied and grateful. And it doesn”t matter what these people actually think or feel,” Vardanyan wrote.

She published what she described as her forced resignation statement on 12 June, though the document itself was dated 10 June, two days after her original post.

According to Vardanyan, the main reason for the pressure was a previous Facebook post that she had refused to delete.

Kirants became a focal point in spring 2024 during Armenia’s border delimitation process with Azerbaijan.

Under an agreement reached between Yerevan and Baku, Armenia returned control over several Soviet-era border areas in the Tavush region that had been held by Armenian forces since the early 1990s. The process resulted in the demarcation of sections of the Armenia–Azerbaijan border near Kirants and neighboring villages.

The decision sparked weeks of protests in Tavush and Yerevan, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan and the opposition-led Tavush for the Motherland movement. Demonstrators accused the government of making unilateral territorial concessions and organized road blockades, marches, and rallies demanding Pashinyan’s resignation.

(This article originally appeared on www.oc-media.org on June 15.)

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