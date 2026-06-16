Armenian Monitors Also Reject Official Election Results

By Shoghik Galstian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Independent vote-monitoring groups on Monday, June 15, joined the Armenian opposition in challenging official results of the June 7 parliamentary elections that gave victory to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party.

The Independent Observer, a Western-funded coalition of three such groups, accused the Central Election Commission (CEC) of illegally giving Civil Contract several more seats in Armenia’s new parliament.

“We didn’t expect the CEC to break the law to such an extent,” said the Independent Observer coordinator, Daniel Ioannisyan.

The CEC controversially scrapped last week’s vote results in three precincts, preventing the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) from clearing a 4 percent legal threshold for having parliament seats. The commission refused to order a rerun of the elections in those precincts when it approved the final results on Sunday.

As a result, the ruling party will have a more comfortable parliamentary majority required for enacting key laws and installing senior law-enforcement officials and judges. Armenian opposition leaders accused the CEC of deliberately making sure that the BHK is not represented in the National Assembly.