MFA Director Terjanian Makes Big Impression at Tekeyan Talk

WATERTOWN — Pierre Terjanian, the new director of Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts (MFA), sat down for a conversation with Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Executive Director Aram Arkun in front of a rapt audience on June 4, in an electric program, during which he shared stories about the museum, his life and his Armenian heritage.
Arkun devoted the main portion of the program, in a hall filled to capacity, at the Baikar Building, the site of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the US and Canada and the Armenian Mirror-Spectator offices, to a question-and-answer format, before opening up the floor to the audience.
The Strasbourg-born Terjanian has served as the Ann and Graham Gund director and CEO of the MFA since July 2025. Before that, he was the museum’s chief of curatorial affairs and conservation.
The event marked the first public outing for Terjanian hosted by an Armenian-American organization. He seemed to enjoy getting to know his fellow Armenians, and as the attentive and frequently applauding audience indicated, the feeling was mutual.
The questions covered a large variety of topics, from his background to how he got to his current position as well as details about the MFA.
A ‘Gem’ in a Classic City